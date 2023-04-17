Xinhua News Agency, Guangzhou, April 15th Title: Reporter’s Notes: A Vivid and Profound Research Demonstration

Xinhua News Agency reporters Zhu Jichai and Huang Yue

April in Lingnan is a good time for the warm spring breeze. Since the new era, General Secretary Xi Jinping has visited Guangdong for the fourth time.

This is the first local inspection of the general secretary in the first year of fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is also the first outing investigation after the National Two Sessions in 2023 and the launch of education on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

From April 10th to 13th, in 4 days, Zhanjiang-Maoming-Guangzhou, crossing the land of western Guangdong from west to east, from the bank of Qiongzhou Strait to the bank of the Pearl River, traveling thousands of miles, General Secretary Xi Jinping worked tirelessly, researching and thinking all the way .

Along the way, the scenes are constantly changing: there are “golden waterways” full of vehicles and boats, there are “ocean guards” thriving forests, there are green lychee gardens covering the sky, and there are machines roaring in enterprise workshops…

Faces in this industry are vivid: the fishery experts who cultivate fine seeds are full of confidence, the folks who have tasted the sweetness of growing lychees have bright smiles, the young people who carry out autonomous driving experiments are focused, and the representatives of foreign businessmen who are deeply involved in the Chinese market are full of expectations…

Investigation and research, the “family heirloom” of the Chinese Communists.

Open “Zhijiang Xinyu”, the first article is “Survey Work to Be “Deep, Real, Detailed, Accurate, and Effective””. In the newly launched theme education, the Party Central Committee decided to take “investigation and research in the whole party” as an important content.

From the footsteps of the general secretary’s Guangdong investigation, we can deeply understand the true meaning of it.

Research topics and objects are very important. Why go to Guangdong?

This is a well-thought-out choice: “I have always placed high hopes on Guangdong’s work” and “Guangdong is a window. Come to Guangdong and have a look to learn about the new progress and new atmosphere since the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.”

The general secretary’s previous visits to Guangdong coincided with important nodes in the advancement of the cause of the party and the country.

As a “vanguard, pioneer, and experimental area”, Guangdong shoulders heavy responsibilities and does its part. During this inspection, the general secretary gave Guangdong a new major mission – “to be at the forefront in promoting Chinese-style modernization”.

Chinese-style modernization is a great undertaking unprecedented in history. From solving the problem in theory to advancing in practice, where are the “bridges and ships”? The general secretary’s trip is to dissect a sparrow, and it is also a vivid case guidance.

The in-depth research and solid style of work are impressive.

Take Zhanjiang, the first stop of the investigation, as an example. Within one day, the general secretary inspected the southern base of the national 863 plan project mariculture seed project, the mangrove area of ​​Jinniu Island in Huguang Town, Mazhang District, Xuwen Port, and Dashuiqiao Reservoir in Xuwen County. The inspection site was far away, and the general secretary went south along the Leizhou Peninsula to the southernmost tip of mainland my country.

Departing in the morning sun and returning in the dark, the purpose is to take a closer look at the development and changes of the local area and learn more about the actual situation.

Everywhere he went, the general secretary meticulously chatted with the grassroots about daily affairs and calculated development accounts.

Under the lychee tree in Baiqiao Village, Maoming, I asked about the price of lychees, sales channels, and the income of fruit farmers, and was particularly concerned about the preservation of lychees. In GAC’s showroom, they asked in great detail, from the price to sales of new energy vehicles, from material technology to battery technology.

There are not only precise and specific research, but also extensive discussions and exchanges. The general secretary personally touched the situation, listened to the feedback directly, and sought the “source of living water” for insights.

In GAC Research Institute, a special “research meeting” was held.

More than 10 representatives from various aspects of Guangdong gathered together and met the general secretary face to face. Among them are strategic scientists, senior engineers, entrepreneurs, craftsmen from big countries, and heads of China regions of many foreign companies.

The atmosphere at the scene was very active. Everyone talked freely about their thoughts and experiences, and actively offered advice and suggestions. The general secretary listened intently, interjected from time to time to ask questions, and gave in-depth responses.

“Very kind and kind”, “I didn’t expect the general secretary to know so much about marine fisheries”, “The question was very detailed and specific”… This is the true feeling of the grassroots people when they see this “people’s servant”.

The party members and cadres who accompanied the investigation said, “I was deeply encouraged and once again received a vivid and profound education of following the party’s mass line and promoting the style of investigation and research.”

Investigation and research are problem-oriented and aim to guide practice.

During this visit to Guangdong, the general secretary conducted in-depth investigations and deep thinking all the way, aiming at key areas and key links in promoting high-quality development and building a new development pattern, asking the pulse and giving precise guidance.

From a reservoir, we understand the problem of optimal allocation of water resources, and then seek an effective path to solve the imbalanced regional development.

On the embankment of Dashuiqiao Reservoir, the general secretary raised his eyes and said, “You see, the water problem has been solved, and here can be further developed.” “This is a strategic issue, and we need to look deeper.”

From a lychee garden, the focus is on the development of rural characteristic industries, and then thinking about how to comprehensively promote rural revitalization and promote the coordinated development of urban and rural areas.

Facing the enthusiastic villagers of Baiqiao Village, the general secretary said: “We want to achieve common prosperity, get rich first and get rich later, and push the rich later.” ‘Combined”.

During the investigation of GAC, the general secretary was deeply moved from the production lines in the workshop to the cutting-edge research laboratories. He emphasized again: “We must pay attention to the real economy, take the road of self-reliance, and realize self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology.”

The blueprint has been drawn, the horn has sounded, and the key is to work hard to turn the blueprint into reality.

Start with research and open the way with research.

At the critical moment of the start of the new journey, the general secretary set an example for the whole party with a vivid and profound investigation, leading the majority of party members and cadres to make good use of the “heirloom” and do enough “basic skills” to grasp the facts, make scientific decisions, and implement them well .

On the coast of the South China Sea, “The Story of Spring” opens a new chapter. The words of the general secretary are full of confidence: “Chinese-style modernization has goals, plans, and strategies, and it will definitely be realized. We will move forward step by step.”