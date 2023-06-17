Reporter’s Notes: China’s Desertification Control Program Helps Nigeria Address Desertification Challenges- Chinadaily.com.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Abuja, June 16th: Reporter’s Notes: China‘s Desert Control Program Helps Nigeria Address Desertification Challenges

Xinhua News Agency reporter Guo Jun

Kano State in northern Nigeria is adjacent to the Sahara Desert. A reporter from Xinhua News Agency made a special trip to the hinterland of the state’s desert a few days ago to visit the sand control project jointly carried out by the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the African Desertification Control Initiative in Nigeria, and experience how the Chinese plan helps Nigeria. Address the challenge of desertification.

This is a village eroded by desert in Kano State District, Nigeria, on June 5.

As the reporter left the urban area of ​​Kano City, the capital of Kano State, the buildings on both sides of the road began to decrease, and there was a large area of ​​yellow sand in front of them, sparsely dotted with trees, grass and farmland. The leaves of the crops in the farmland are drooping under the hot sun, and they look a little listless. When passing through some villages, piles of firewood can be seen beside the road. Omar Danladi Dahiru, head of the African Desertification Control Initiative in Nigeria who was in the same car with the reporter, said that most people in Kano State, especially in rural areas, mainly rely on wood as fuel for cooking and lighting at night.

Dahiru said helplessly that Kano State has a dry climate, little rainfall and fragile land. Land degradation and desertification are exacerbated by irrational land use and deforestation due to population growth and increased livelihood needs.

The 53-year-old Dashiru is a native of Kano State. He once worked for the Nigerian Ministry of Agriculture. More than 10 years ago, he left his job to devote himself to environmental protection because of his concern about the threat of desertification in his hometown and his love for environmental protection. He has traveled to China many times to participate in training courses and seminars related to desertification control.

According to Nigerian media reports, due to climate change and human activities, more than 10 states in northern Nigeria, which are on the edge of the Sahara Desert, have been eroded by deserts to varying degrees. The affected land area is about 580,000 square kilometers, accounting for about 63% of the total land area. A report on the website of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations pointed out that desertification, land degradation and drought are major obstacles to sustainable development in northern Nigeria.

This is the location of the sand control project jointly carried out by the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the African Desertification Control Initiative in Nigeria, which was taken in Kano State, Nigeria on June 5.

After driving northward on the relatively smooth asphalt road for nearly an hour, our car turned onto a dirt road with potholes. The land on both sides was more desertified, with fewer trees and more low bushes. After bumping on the dirt road for about half an hour, we finally arrived at the site of the project—a sandy land of about 4 hectares near Gualmai Village, Konchi District, Kano State.

Dashiru said that the project was launched last year as part of the African “Great Green Wall” project led by the African Union, and it is still in its infancy. With the financial and technical support of their Chinese partners, they selected 4 tree species from more than 10 native Nigerian tree species for trial planting, and demonstrated and promoted them to local communities.

He said: “We are mainly doing research and demonstration now. Local villagers can learn from what we are doing when they see what we are doing.”

On June 5, maintenance personnel planted saplings at the site of the sand control project jointly carried out by the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Nigerian African Desertification Control Initiative in Kano State, Nigeria.

Dashiru said that the biggest difficulty encountered by the project at present is the lack of water. They once drilled a well nearby, but a strong wind destroyed the water tower above the well some time ago, and the well was also unusable due to silt deposits. The current project Two maintenance workers need to water the saplings every day from the water collection point in Gualmai Village, two kilometers away.

Taminu Rawal used to be a staff member of the Nigerian Ministry of Environment. He resigned a year ago to join the African Desertification Control Initiative in Nigeria. He is currently leading a volunteer in the daily maintenance of the project.

On June 5, maintenance personnel planted saplings at the site of the sand control project jointly carried out by the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Nigerian African Desertification Control Initiative in Kano State, Nigeria.

Laval’s home is in another village not far from Gualmai Village. Every morning, he would go to Gualmai Village to call for volunteers, bring tools to fetch several barrels of water at the water collection point, and then drive a motorcycle to the project site Water the saplings and dig a hole to plant the tree.

This is the location of the sand control project jointly carried out by the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the African Desertification Control Initiative in Nigeria, which was taken in Kano State, Nigeria on June 5.

Pointing to the half-moon-shaped pits in front of him, he said that such pits are convenient for water storage and conducive to the growth of saplings. He and the volunteers just planted a small sapling, adding a touch of green to the sandy land.

Laval said that planting trees in desert areas faces many difficulties. In addition to the lack of water, it is also necessary to consider how to mobilize local people to participate in the project. He said that he admired the mobilization ability of the Chinese government and relevant institutions in major projects of combating desertification. He hopes to go to China to learn on-the-spot the sand control technology of Chinese technicians.

This is the location of the sand control project jointly carried out by the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the African Desertification Control Initiative in Nigeria, which was taken in Kano State, Nigeria on June 5.

There are currently more than 50 households in Gualmai Village. During the interview, the reporter saw that the roads and a small square in the village were covered with thick yellow sand.

Project volunteer Bala Mohamed’s family lives in Gualmai Village. Outside his house, a small tree less than one person tall is planted. The trunk is surrounded by a woven rattan shield, which is very conspicuous. He said that this is a tree species that came from the project, because sometimes the wind and sand are very strong and need to be carefully cared for.

This is the location of the sand control project jointly carried out by the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the African Desertification Control Initiative in Nigeria, which was taken in Kano State, Nigeria on June 5.

He said that in recent years, some people in the village could not bear the increasingly serious sandstorm problem and went to the city to make a living, but there were still many villagers who were nostalgic for their homeland and did not want to leave their hometown. Now this project has shown hope to the villagers. Driven by the project, more villagers often volunteer to help the project and plant trees in front of and behind their houses.

Through participating in the project, Barra learned about China‘s successful cases in sand control. He looks forward to the day when his village can become an oasis, even though it may take a long time.

