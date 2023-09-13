Reporter’s Notes: General Secretary’s Vision for Revitalizing Northeast China: A Comprehensive Approach

Reporter’s Notes: The General Secretary has laid out a big game for the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China

Xinhua News Agency, Harbin, September 12 – General Secretary Xi Jinping has recently visited Heilongjiang province to hold a symposium on promoting the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China. This symposium comes on the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the Northeast Revitalization Strategy and aims to summarize achievements, analyze the current situation, and clarify the ideas and measures to promote comprehensive revitalization in the new era.

The symposium was attended by responsible comrades from the three northeastern provinces and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, as well as representatives from relevant departments and enterprises. This marks the first symposium on Northeastern revitalization in five years, but with the added emphasis on “comprehensive” this time, it is clear that big measures and great results are expected.

General Secretary Xi Jinping has shown a deep understanding and commitment to the revitalization of Northeast China. He has made ten visits to the three northeastern provinces and Inner Mongolia since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, providing guidance and making timely plans.

At the symposium in 2018, the General Secretary laid out the development direction for Northeast China, emphasizing its importance as an industrial and agricultural base. He highlighted the strategic position of national defense security, food security, ecological security, energy security, and industrial security, all of which are crucial to the overall development of the country.

During his recent visit to Mohe City in the Greater Khingan Mountains, the General Secretary expressed the need to protect and develop the precious ecological resources of the region. He praised the forest economy of Mohe Forest Farm, where employees have been able to increase their income and improve their living standards while maintaining the forest. The General Secretary emphasized the importance of protecting the ecological security barrier provided by the Daxingan Mountains and highlighted the need for fire prevention measures to safeguard the years of afforestation efforts.

In addressing the challenges faced by Northeast China, the General Secretary emphasized the importance of resolving conflicts and eliminating risks. He encouraged a problem-oriented approach in analyzing and solving issues, and stressed the need to build on the region’s strengths while addressing its shortcomings.

The General Secretary also highlighted two key points during the symposium. First, he emphasized the importance of food security and the role of Northeast China in stabilizing the country’s grain production and supply. He noted the historical grain diversion from the south to the north, and now the diversion from the north to the south, emphasizing the need to prioritize food security as a “ballast stone” for the overall development of the country. Second, the General Secretary called for a dialectical approach to development, recognizing both the advantages and shortcomings of the Northeast region. By analyzing problems objectively and finding solutions, the region can effectively address the challenges it faces.

Finally, during his visit to the Military Engineering College of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, the General Secretary highlighted the importance of education, technology, and talent in the development of Northeast China. He urged the stabilization and cultivation of young talents, recognizing their crucial role in building the future of the country.

With the symposium on promoting the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has set a clear direction and laid out a big game for the rejuvenation of the region. With his deep understanding and commitment to the region, and the support and efforts of responsible comrades and relevant departments, there is confidence that Northeast China will achieve comprehensive revitalization and contribute to the overall development of the country.