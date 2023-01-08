Reporter’s visit: Passengers entering the country on the first day of the implementation of “Class B and B control” for new crown virus infection successfully cleared customs

Cnr.cn, Beijing, January 8th news. Beginning on the 8th, the new type of coronavirus infection has been adjusted from “Class B and A management” to “B and B management”, and the nucleic acid testing and centralized isolation of all staff after entry will be cancelled. After midnight, the first international flight applicable to the New Entry Policy landed at Guangzhou Baiyun Airport. Cities such as Beijing will also welcome inbound tourists who do not need to be quarantined. It is expected that the number of international and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan flights will gradually increase.

At 00:16 on the 8th, China Southern Airlines flight CZ312 landed at Guangzhou Baiyun Airport, becoming the first international flight to land in China after the implementation of the “Class B and B Control” of the new crown virus infection at 0:00 that day and the Civil Aviation Administration’s new entry policy. The word that passengers say the most in interviews is “happy”.

Passenger 1: I’m really happy. I haven’t been back to China for three years. I bought this ticket two months in advance, and I didn’t expect that I could really catch up with the first batch of quarantine-free people today.

Passengers walk out of the hatch

The flight departed from Toronto, Canada, and was originally scheduled to arrive in Guangzhou at 9:30 p.m. on January 7, but the actual departure time was delayed by nearly 4 hours and landed just after 0:00 on the 8th. Therefore, passengers no longer need to undergo full nucleic acid testing and centralized isolation.

Passenger 2: I was quite surprised, because according to the time of this flight, the return should be around 9:00 pm on the 7th, but because of the delay, it happened to be postponed to the 8th. I am quite happy.

There were three suitcases in the trolley of this female passenger. The mother who came to pick up the plane introduced: “She is graduating from the University of Toronto in 2021. At that time, there was no offline graduation ceremony due to the epidemic. On the 8th of last month, the school specially invited them. I went back to make up for the offline graduation ceremony, this time I went back to attend the graduation ceremony specially, and then packed all the luggage that I didn’t pack when I graduated in 2021, so I will bring more things.”

A passenger whose hometown is in Guangdong said that he could finally come back to visit his parents who had been ill for a long time, and wept with joy during the interview.

Entry personnel fill out the customs declaration form

It took about half an hour from the time the flight landed to when the passengers began to walk into the arrival hall. Some passengers said that the customs clearance process was smooth: “It’s very fast, very convenient, and there are few people. I will come back more often.”

The CZ312 crew and flight crew who arrived together with the passengers did not need to be quarantined for the first time in more than two years.

Feng Ling, head teacher and flight attendant, said: “As the first flight crew to enjoy the new entry policy, we are all very happy. Now that entry does not require isolation, it means that there will be more human resources to invest in the Spring Festival travel in 2023.” Going to work can better protect the travel of the majority of passengers. Next, we will gradually restore the previous service standards on international flights, including upgrades, hot drinks, hot food, etc. “

Crew arriving at the airport

China Southern Airlines stated that starting from January 8, it will resume international flights for unaccompanied children/teenagers, various services for the elderly (including unaccompanied elderly services), small animal consignment and other services.

At the same time, many cities in China have successively ushered inbound flights after the “Class B and B Control”. The large screen at Beijing Capital Airport showed that the first non-stop inbound passenger plane to arrive at Hong Kong on the 8th was Cathay Pacific flight CX334 from Hong Kong, which was expected to land at 10:45. The international and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan exits (Exit B) on the arrivals floor of Terminal 3 of Capital International Airport will be open to inbound passengers again after more than two years. At 0 o’clock in the morning on the 8th, the reporter saw at the scene that the screen door of Exit B was still closed, and the sound of demolition and construction came from inside. According to the staff, the dismantling of temporary facilities during the epidemic control period has been going on for some time and is expected to be completed before the arrival of the first batch of inbound passengers.

Worker 1: This is the customs. Because of the epidemic, some things were built before, but they may not have been demolished, and it is not the first day that they are being demolished.

Arrival information of inbound flights at Terminal 3 of Beijing Capital Airport at 0:00 on January 8

According to the announcement of the Civil Aviation Administration, starting from 00:00 (Beijing time) on January 8, international passenger flights destined for Beijing will be canceled from the designated first point of entry. On the big screen in Terminal 3 of the Capital Airport, there are no more than 10 international and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan flights scheduled to arrive in Hong Kong on the 8th. The staff said that the number of inbound and outbound flights will gradually increase.

Staff 2: It will take a certain amount of time for the flight to resume. Generally, a few flights will resume on the 8th, and people can be picked up at Exit B.

Airports, air traffic control and other departments have begun to prepare for the increase in the number of flights. At the end of September 2021, when a reporter interviewed at the tower of the Civil Aviation North China Air Traffic Management Bureau at Beijing Capital Airport, the air traffic controller once introduced that due to the impact of the epidemic, the number of flights taking off and landing per day has been reduced from nearly 2,000 to 400 to 500. , and gradually recovered. In this case, we need to pay more attention to the training and growth of newcomers.

The controller introduced: “As instructors, we still have a lot of pressure and challenges to guide newcomers. Because the epidemic will always pass, when the experience of these trainees is four to five hundred sorties, and more than a thousand sorties, their mentality , including the improvement of the overall control skills, the difficulty is relatively large.”

In the face of new changes after January 8 this year, the air traffic control department has further strengthened relevant training work. Wu Xianjie, deputy director of the Operation Management Center of the North China Air Traffic Management Bureau, said: “In view of the changes in the control and operation of foreign airlines after their resumption, the air traffic management center has sorted out the flight plans of foreign airlines involving three airports in the terminal area in the flight schedule, and reminded controllers to focus on the plans of foreign airlines. More time slots. Various control units have organized and carried out training on foreign airline calls and operational risks in combination with winter operating scenarios and English calls.”

The number of inbound flights has gradually increased, and air ticket prices for some routes have been reduced. Mr. Li, a Shanghai citizen, went to Thailand and Hong Kong in December last year. He originally planned to return to Shanghai from Hong Kong on the 7th. After learning about the new entry policy on the 8th, he specially adjusted his itinerary and had more choices.

Mr. Li said: “I check the direct flight from Hong Kong to Shanghai every day. From January 31 to around January 3, there is only one flight on the day I plan to return. The price is more than 3,000, but later From the 4th, I saw that there will be three flights a day, the direct flight, the economy class price is around 2600. But I still decided from the perspective of saving money, to pass through the land port to Shenzhen, and then fly from Shenzhen Back to Shanghai, only four or five hundred yuan.”

Beijing Daxing Airport, which was put into operation in September 2019, will resume international and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan flights from January 17, 2023. The first batch of resumed routes include Beijing Daxing to Bangkok, Hong Kong and other places.