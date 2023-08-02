Reports of Armed Attacker Prompt Temporary Closure of US Senate Building

Breaking News: U.S. Senate Temporarily Closed Amid Reports of Armed Attacker

The United States Senate was temporarily closed on Wednesday afternoon as Capitol Police investigated reports of an armed attacker at Russell’s office building. This incident has raised alarm bells, reminding many of the September 6 attack that took place over two years ago.

According to multiple sources, after some staff members left the building following a troubling call, and police instructed others on the Senate side of the Capitol to take refuge in their offices with their doors locked, authorities found no evidence of an armed attacker. US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger informed reporters that “it may have been a fake call,” emphasizing that no confirmation of an attacker was established even after more than 200 police officers conducted door-to-door searches.

Manger revealed that “so far nothing… No one has heard gunshots” and highlighted that there are no victims in this incident. The three Senate office buildings were cleared of any threat, providing a sense of relief for those who had been inside.

The Metropolitan Police Department spokesman stated that at present, there is no evidence of injuries and that they cannot corroborate the initial call. This weighs heavily on authorities’ evaluation of the situation.

Coincidentally, this incident occurs as security measures are being heightened in Washington in anticipation of former President Donald Trump’s expected appearance in a federal court this Thursday, which is located a few blocks away from the United States Capitol. Trump was recently indicted on criminal charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election, an event that ultimately led to the notorious January 6 attack on the Capitol.

On Wednesday, Senate staff received an alert from the Capitol Police just before 3 pm Miami time, urging immediate action due to a security threat within the building. Messages instructed staff to move into their offices or the nearest office, bring emergency equipment and visitors, and close, lock, and stay away from outside doors and windows. Those in public spaces were told to find a place to hide or seek shelter.

A social media post published at 2:45 pm accompanied the police movement, stating, “Our officers are searching in and around the Senate office buildings in response to a concerning 911 call.” The post also emphasized that those inside the Senate buildings should shelter in place. However, it was specified that there were no confirmed reports of gunshots.

It is important to note that lawmakers are currently out of Washington for their August recess, which may have contributed to a reduced number of individuals in the building at the time of the incident.

Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the source of the call and the credibility of the reported threat. As more information becomes available, the public will be updated on any developments regarding this incident.

