According to media reports, the troops of the military junta in Myanmar are accused of another massacre of civilians. As the news portal “Irrawaddy” reported on Monday, citing rebel groups, the bodies of 23 people were found in a village in Shan State on Sunday. Accordingly, three monks were among the dead. British broadcaster BBC and Radio Free Asia also reported on the atrocities.

According to the news portal Irrawaddy, which is critical of the regime, fierce fighting broke out in the village on Saturday between regime troops and resistance groups. In the evening, the rebels retreated because of the junta’s airstrikes. When they returned on Sunday, they found the bodies on the grounds of a Buddhist monastery that had been occupied by soldiers. Videos and photos showed the dead. Most of them were shot in the head, it said.

The British broadcaster BBC reported at least 28 deaths, citing resistance groups. Radio Free Asia, however, spoke of 21 dead.

Since the military coup more than two years ago, the army has brutally cracked down on alleged supporters of resistance groups. Again and again there are reports of massacres of civilians. On February 1, 2021, the armed forces deposed the democratically elected government of the “National League for Democracy” (NLD) under Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi and declared a state of emergency.