Reports on donations: Trump benefits from indictment

Reports on donations: Trump benefits from prosecution

Monday, April 17, 6:24 a.m.: According to media reports, former US President Donald Trump benefited financially from the indictment against himself. The Republican raised $18.8 million in donations for his re-run for state office in the first three months of 2023, according to campaign financial records released to US media. According to this, in the two weeks after the indictment on March 30 alone, Trump took in a similarly high amount – 15.4 million US dollars (13.9 million euros). Trump wants to win the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

The 76-year-old is the first former US president to be criminally indicted. The Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg accused him of trying to increase his chances in the 2016 presidential election by paying hush money to two women, thereby violating election laws. He tried to disguise the payments with false entries in business documents. Trump denies the allegations as politically motivated.

Since there were hints of charges against Trump, he has been trying to collect donations and mobilize his supporters over the allegations. The mood in the US regarding the legal prosecution of Trump is heated – he has various legal construction sites. The portal “Politico” reported that almost a quarter of those who had donated to Trump after the indictment had never given him anything before. This is another indication that the lawsuit has increased Trump’s donation base.

Trump had previously disclosed his private finances. The Republican is required to publish and submitted the documents to the Federal Elections Commission. The information is rather vague, however, since Trump specifies income ranges in the documents. The documents show, for example, that he has so far earned up to one million US dollars from the sale of digital trading cards. Trump also said he received more than $5 million in speaking honoraria.

Trump testifies in New York in fraud proceedings against his family

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 6:40 a.m.: Former US President Donald Trump has appeared again for a court hearing in New York. Trump was scheduled to testify Thursday in a civil trial alleging he and three of his children were involved in business fraud. Prosecutor Letitia James is demanding a fine of at least $250 million from Trump. In addition, Trump and his children Donald Junior, Ivanka and Eric should be permanently banned from doing business in upstate New York.

Prosecutor James filed a civil lawsuit against Trump and his three eldest children in September over allegations of massive financial fraud. The family holding Trump Organization is said to have misled the tax authorities, banks and insurance companies about the true state of their finances for years in order to gain financial advantages.

Just last week, Trump appeared in court in New York over criminal proceedings against him over alleged hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels. The indictment against him for making a $130,000 hush money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election was released in his presence. Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records. The ex-president pleaded not guilty to all counts in court.

Trump is the first ex-president in US history to face criminal prosecution. The right-wing populist denies all allegations and describes himself as a victim of a politically motivated “witch hunt”.

A whole series of proceedings are pending in courts in several US states, in federal courts and in the US Congress against Trump, who intends to run again in next year’s presidential election. Among other things, it is about his attempt to influence the official results of the 2020 presidential election in the US state of Georgia, his alleged illegal handling of secret documents and his involvement in the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump sues ex-lawyer Cohen, demanding $500 million

Thursday April 13, 2023 6:56 am: Former US President Donald Trump is suing his former attorney Michael Cohen amid legal turmoil. In a civil lawsuit filed in the US state of Florida on Wednesday, Trump accuses Cohen, among other things, of breaching his legal duties towards him, several US media reported unanimously on Wednesday. Cohen, for example, did not keep the non-disclosure agreement with his client because he passed on confidential information and spread untruths. This was “with malicious intent and for completely selfish purposes”. Trump is demanding $500 million from Cohen in compensation and fines.

Cohen is the key witness in the indictment against Trump in connection with hush money payments last week in New York. Cohen, now 56, has admitted to paying porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep her from speaking out about her alleged affair with Trump during the 2016 election campaign. In the end, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison, but was allowed to serve part of the sentence in house arrest because of the corona pandemic. He also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress.

The lawyer worked for Trump for more than a decade and was a central figure in several affairs involving the Republican. He was often described as Trump’s “cleaner” – until the breakup between the two came. Trump’s lawyers have repeatedly questioned Cohen’s credibility. They argue he has already been convicted of cheating and lying. If the ex-president goes to trial, it is to be expected that his defense attorneys will try to paint Cohen as a witness who cannot be trusted and who only wants revenge.

Prosecutor sues Republicans for meddling

Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 7:12 a.m.: After the indictment of former US President Donald Trump in New York, District Attorney Alvin Bragg is now suing a leading Republican for interference in the case. Republican Congressman Jim Jordan and the House Judiciary Committee he chairs are responsible for an “unprecedentedly brazen and unconstitutional attack” on the ongoing prosecution against Trump, Bragg said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Manhattan.

Jordan is leading a “campaign to intimidate and attack District Attorney Bragg.” The move aims to prevent the Judiciary Committee from taking action against Trump’s indictment. In the document, Bragg asks the court to invalidate and unconstitutional a subpoena already issued by former New York City Attorney Mark Pomerantz — and any other subpoenas that may exist. Pomerantz was involved in investigations against Trump.

Trump pleaded not guilty

Last week, Trump was criminally indicted in New York in connection with hush money payments to a porn star – as the first former US President in history. He was briefly taken into custody and pleaded “not guilty”.

Trump ally Jordan had previously taken an aggressive stance against Bragg and initiated Judiciary Committee action against him. He also claimed without evidence that Bragg was acting under “political pressure from left-wing activists.” It is not ruled out that the committee could also summon the prosecutor himself.

With their majority in the House of Representatives, the Republicans can advance parliamentary investigations and try to put Bragg under pressure in other ways. According to media reports, the committee announced that it would travel to New York in the coming days to hear the prosecutor’s “victims”. After taking office in 2022, Bragg had to defend himself against allegations that he was too soft on street crime.

“We will not tolerate attempts to threaten the rule of law in New York”

The lawsuit now filed mentions indirect and direct threats against Bragg – including a message from Trump. This showed a photo collage with a picture of Trump with a baseball bat next to a picture of the prosecutor. An envelope containing white powder and a death threat received at Bragg’s office are also mentioned. The powder later turned out to be harmless. The office has also received more than 1,000 calls from people claiming to be Trump supporters. Many of those calls were threatening and racist.

Before Trump was indicted, Bragg, Manhattan’s first black district attorney, had already prepared his colleagues for turbulent weeks and months. In a letter to staff quoted in the US media, he promised that all threats against the prosecutor’s office would be investigated: “We will not tolerate any attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York.”

Reports: Trump travels to New York again for another legal matter

Tuesday, April 11, 7:49 p.m.: After Donald Trump’s historic indictment, according to media reports, the former US President is expected again in New York for another legal matter. As the TV stations ABC and CBS as well as the newspaper “Washington Post” reported, Trump is scheduled to appear in Manhattan on Thursday for questioning in a civil case about fraudulent business practices.

New York Attorney General Letitia James accuses Trump, the company named after him and his three children Donald Junior, Eric and Ivanka of having made assets larger or smaller as needed, for example to get easier access to loans or to pay less taxes.

With the civil lawsuit, which is to be heard in October, James wants to achieve, among other things, that the Trumps have to pay $ 250 million (229 million euros) as compensation. Trump’s company denies the allegations. In a previous survey under oath last year, Trump refused to testify for hours – except for his name. The focus of the survey of the 76-year-old scheduled for Thursday was initially unclear.

Last week, Trump was criminally indicted in connection with hush money payments to a porn star in New York – as the first former US president in history. He was briefly taken into custody and pleaded “not guilty”.

