Yesterday, Sunday, the security reform workshop was launched, which will continue until the day after tomorrow, in the presence of the President of the Sovereignty Council, the Commander-in-Chief of the Army, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, his deputy in the Council, the Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Muhammad Hamdan Daglo, and the signatory parties to the framework.

The forum received political and media attention in terms of its convening, which came after it was postponed more than once. It draws the last episodes of the framework, which appears from the reality of the indicators to go towards the conclusions, but it is also difficult to predict its outputs and the possibilities for the workshop to be the key to crossing over for the success of the political process or the straw that may lead. to the breakdown of the current solution.

The last of the workshops included in the matrix of the political process takes place in conjunction with the expansion of the rejection of the framework and the escalation announced by the forces of the Democratic Bloc, which makes many questions jump to mind, perhaps the most prominent of which is whether there will be a military-civilian agreement on the recommendations of the most important workshops, and if an agreement results in its outputs between the military and civilians, how will they proceed with seas? framework amidst waves of rejection.

The head of the Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, said that security and military reform is a purely Sudanese process, because they want to build armed forces committed to the standards accepted by democratic regimes, stressing the army’s commitment not to stand as an obstacle to the reform of the Sudanese state. Al-Burhan continued that the armed forces in Sudan must It is under the authority of an elected civil authority.

We have gone through experiences that we can build on.” He pledged that the army “will not stand as an obstacle in the way of reforming the Sudanese state,” noting that they want to build armed forces away from politics and participate in any internal actions unless the government requests it.

The security and strategic expert, Major General (M) Amin Majzoub, says that the convening of the security sector restructuring workshop remained one of the sticking axes within the workshops of the political process, and therefore it was left to conclude until preparation for it was completed. Preparation for the forum through the papers presented over the course of three days, which is the theoretical framework for the workshop. It will also include detailed papers from the military and civil component, especially in terms of (what is reform and who will do it, merging, etc.) It is the stage of persuading the public opinion that the concerned parties sat down and talked.

Major General Amin Majzoub indicates that the merger process will take a short time, not less than three or four years, due to the ramifications of Rapid Support, its expansion, and its regional and international relations, in addition to the fact that there are provisions in the Juba Peace Agreement specific to the movements, and therefore the stipulated 29 months in the agreement are close to four years.

My interlocutors came to comment on the most prominent of what came in the speech of the Commander-in-Chief of the Army and the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and he said that he carried multiple messages, the most important of which is the commitment to leaving the political scene, carrying out reforms and integrating all forces so that there is one army with one faith, as mentioned in Al-Burhan’s hadith is an important phrase ( The armed forces will only be subject to an elected government.) The meaning here is that its administrations during the transitional period will be military, and after that they will be civilian, and what was agreed upon will be implemented after the elections. This is a talk that has many signs behind it.

The Quartet and the Troika issued a statement welcoming the launch of the security and military reform workshop on Sunday, noting that the Security Council is closely monitoring the political process in Sudan. Democratic civilian control.

The Quartet and the Troika (Norway, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America) issued a joint statement on the occasion of the opening of the fifth and final workshop of the final phase of the political process. Other security is a vital component of any transition from authoritarian rule to democracy.

Meanwhile, the Vice-President of the Sovereignty Council and Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, said during his address to the proceedings of the opening session that the process of security and military reform is not an easy task, but he mentioned that they are moving towards establishing a unified Sudanese army, and Daglo considered that the support forces were established in accordance with the law that He organized its work and defined its tasks, and that the process of integrating it into the armed forces needs new laws to be issued by the upcoming Legislative Council, and continued that reform must include all state institutions, calling also for the removal of the security and military reform item from the political debate completely, and indicated that there are many models and examples in integration processes Armies, which often come in conditions different from the Sudanese reality, as is the case in the experiences of South Africa, the Philippines, Zimbabwe, Namibia and other countries, and he added: We must benefit from these experiences, taking into account the large differences between the armies of those countries and the situation of the Rapid Support Forces, It was established in accordance with the law that organized its work and defined its tasks.

Yesterday’s launch activities received remarkable attention, whether on the political or media level, especially since it came after it was postponed more than once, with reference to the fact that the military and security reform workshop is the last step within the requirements of the framework agreement.

Former Director of Military Media, Major General Muhammad Ajeeb, said that the workshop was held at the wrong time and misunderstanding, meaning that there are some procedures that should have preceded such kind of work related to the armed forces, and those in charge of this workshop made a strategic mistake, meaning that this matter means reforming the armed forces It is a purely military matter that is not discussed by civilians, and one of the mistakes that this workshop made was the ambiguity of the meaning of reform, or in a more precise sense… who are concerned with reform.

Ajeeb added that through the statements and information nominated by those concerned with this matter, the forces of freedom and change are concerned with reforming the armed forces and removing political opponents, who are delusional from the armed forces, and this matter has nothing to do with reforming the army, as it was more appropriate for those in charge of this workshop to devote themselves to the reform process. For their parties and political practice in a way that allows the country to get out of the crisis it is going through, and to leave the military affairs and the reform of the regular apparatus to the military people concerned.

The civil and military components had concluded a framework agreement at the beginning of last December, which led to a political process under regional and international auspices, moving towards its conclusions. Patriots.

The security and strategic expert, Muhammad Ajeeb, returns and continues in his commentary, and believes that the chances of success of the held workshops are almost non-existent, and that their outputs will go to closed drawers and will not see the light in terms of the fact that the army has different concepts and visions. military and civilians in this matter.

