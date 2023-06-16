Representative Archila participates in the preparation of the first ‘Nuclear Security Bill’ in Colombia – news

The Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA) confirmed this Wednesday the direct import of 400,000 vaccines, in order to combat the bacteria detected in tilapia cultures and reduce fish mortality.

This was reported in the Colombia Hoy Radio news program by the ICA Manager, Juan Fernando Roa Ortiz, who recalled that last week a sanitary emergency was declared around this crop, in order to reduce the impact of fish mortality.

He specified that the direct import of 400,000 doses of vaccine from the Virbac laboratory was approved, “in order to have a level of vaccine application, meanwhile Colombia is advancing in the vaccine strategy with Vecol.”

The official indicated that the biologicals are expected to arrive in the country within three to four weeks.

The Ministry of Agriculture, through the ICA, declared a health emergency due to the presence of the Streptococcus agalactiae bacterium and attend to the 43 outbreaks that have been identified in the country, in regions such as Huila, Tolima, Atlántico and Magdalena.

“Since last March we were facing a mortality that was out of the average from year to year,” Roa explained, adding that for this reason a health emergency was declared to “take all the necessary measures as a health authority to reduce the impact of mortality of fish”.

Finally, he said that “the important thing is to reduce the impact and we have worked on this with the productive sector. Act fast, this is the essential message, ”she pointed out.

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

