Representative Hashed asks the Minister of Electricity about electricity prices, the Hodeidah Electricity Fund, revenues, and Abs Electricity

Yemenat – special

Representative Ahmed Saif Hashed asked the Minister of Electricity and Energy in Sana’a about the prices of commercial electricity, the Hodeidah Electricity Subsidy Fund, the salaries of the employees of the General Electricity Corporation in Sana’a, the Abs Electricity in Hajjah, and others.

MP Hashed’s question to the Minister of Electricity included the following:

– Why does the Ministry of Electricity ignore the request submitted by Namariq Investment Company, despite the price offer that takes into account the conditions of the Yemeni citizen, starting at (88) riyals and ending at (66) riyals per kilowatt..? What are the reasons for not deciding on this request?

Is it true that the local authority in the district of Abs under the pretext of preventing the owners of electricity generators from installing solar systems alongside the generators to provide people’s needs of electricity during this period, as well as reduce the cost and then oblige them to purchase the electricity needs from a new investor who uses solar energy systems..?

– How much has the volume of revenues and expenditures of the Hodeidah Electricity Subsidy Fund swallowed since its inception..? What are the policies followed by the Hodeidah Electricity Support Fund to achieve its goals in alleviating the suffering of the people of Hodeidah? What are the achievements in this regard?

When and how will the contracts concluded with the private sector to benefit from the public electricity network be terminated?

Why are employees working in the General Electricity Corporation in Sana’a deprived of their salaries transferred to them from Aden?

How much indebtedness did the Ministry of Electricity collect retroactively from 2011 to 2016?