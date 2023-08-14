Representative Hashed presents the teacher’s club report in the parliament hall, and the contents of the communication confirm that education and the future of students are in danger

Yemenat – special

Today, Sunday, August 13, 2023, Representative Ahmed Saif Hashed presented to the House of Representatives in Sana’a the dangers faced by education in light of the communication of the Preparatory Committee for the Teachers’ Club addressed to the Council.

Representative Hashid put the Council in the picture of what education is exposed to, and the threat to the future of students.

Hashid called on the council to investigate the facts contained in the communication of the preparatory committee for the male and female teachers’ club addressed to the council.

The session chairperson directed that the communication be referred to the Council’s Education Committee to verify the facts contained in the communication.

In the communication, the club’s preparatory committee pointed out that the Ministry of Education in Sana’a had avoided solving the problem of male and female educators’ salaries.

The communication revealed that the ministry is trying to end the widespread strike, which entered its fourth week, through the education offices in the various governorates, by directing the directors of regions and schools to work on the emergency schedule to break the strike.

The communication warned that this heralds a major educational disaster for students in public schools, considering that this reinforces and confirms the full and comprehensive strike throughout the year. He explained that what is meant by the emergency schedule is for the school principal to reduce the quorum for all subjects and then give the teacher the option to attend one or two more days per week.

The communication stated that the magnitude of the disaster seems clear when you know that the physics teacher, for example, who is supposed to attend five days a week and with a quorum of twenty classes, attends only one day to study five classes, and here he is actually striking four days with an official permit from the Office of Education, indicating that this It means the elimination of public education. Asking: What will the student learn in a day..?!

He noted that instead of the student studying 16 physics classes per month, he will study only four classes, and they measured the rest of the subjects accordingly.

The communication indicated that despite the rejection of this temptation by the vast majority, the education offices saw it as an appropriate solution to break the strike without caring about the loss of the scientific level of students in public education, and the loss of the academic year as well.

The communication stressed that the emergency plan, which most public schools worked on during eight years of cutting salaries, has caused a loss of education in public schools, and has led to male and female students dropping out of them.

The communication alerted that the school, which had 5,000 students, had only 1,000 students, and that there were 2,000 students, only 500 students are left. Stressing that every year is witnessing a decrease. Expressing his fear that a year will come and schools will be empty.

The communication noted that it was the duty of the government, especially when we are in a truce to hand over salaries, to restore the prestige and status of government education, and to cancel the emergency schedule.

The communication called on the House of Representatives to conduct an urgent investigation on this matter, by setting up committees for major secondary schools. To make sure of the scale of the disaster that public education is exposed to.

He stressed that the rescue will not be without the monthly and full payment of salaries, without interruption, and it is not possible otherwise. Until teachers return to work in their schools with the normal schedule, and with the real quorum of classes.

The communication declared the club’s preparatory committee innocent of this matter. Blaming the House of Representatives for any default after this communication.

And he indicated that in order for the council to verify what was stated in the communication, it must send down committees to verify without any delay. Noting that the strike entered its fourth week, and it is stronger than before, with the addition of new educational sectors to the strike, such as mentors, administrators, deputy principals, teacher institutes, the literacy sector, and adult education.

The communication pointed out that the complainant should have honored the steadfast teacher for eight years and received his salary immediately, but it resorted to threats and imprisonment, and asked to make commitments not to claim the salary, and to contact the relatives of the striking educators. In order to scare them and throw terror into their hearts, and other things that the forehead calls for. Considering that a precedent that did not happen in history.

He stressed that the club will submit to the House of Representatives a list of the numbers from which the threats were issued and the names of those responsible who made them, while preserving the legal right of all educators who threatened, arrested, or asked them to write a pledge as if they were children in kindergarten.

In its communication, the club thanked the House of Representatives for its efforts for the cause of education and the salaries of educators.

