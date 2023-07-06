Representative to the House is accused of sexual abuse

By: Angelica Andrade

For hypothetical sexual abuse in the city of Barranquilla, the Investigation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice opened an investigation against the representative of the Chamber Modesto Enrique Aguilera Vides, of the Cambio Radical political party and related him to the case, scheduling an investigation.

Monday, July 10, at 9 am, is the scheduled date and time to carry out the investigation corresponding to the investigation that must be carried out by the politically questioned, accused of having attacked sexual freedom and integrity in 2020. of the young Guisella Mejía Viana.

It may interest you: Resignation of the president of the FNA was accepted

In this regard, it was learned that since March 16 the official investigation against the man from Barranquilla began by the magistrate of the Investigation Chamber, César Augusto Reyes, who taught the paper that established the action against the congressman before the accusation that, since 2022, the lawyer for the young woman allegedly abused has settled.

According to the complainant, the politician from the Cambio Radical party possibly took advantage of the closeness he had with his relatives to force and violate her. Apparently, a cousin of the young woman convinced her to go to a hotel room where a political meeting was supposedly taking place when the politician was going to renew her seat.

From the testimony, it is known that the congressman arrived later and when he was alone, he threw himself into kissing and caressing her without her authorization. In the same way, the woman asserted that her cousin later returned, who apparently knew Modesto Aguilera’s purposes and would have guaranteed the space to achieve some prebend with the representative.