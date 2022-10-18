【Voice of the representative】

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that it is necessary to completely, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, adhere to the direction of socialist market economic reform, adhere to a high level of opening to the outside world, and accelerate the construction of a new system with the domestic cycle as the main body and the domestic and international dual cycles promoting each other. development pattern. This not only pointed out the development direction for us, but also strengthened our confidence in taking the road of high-quality development.

In the past ten years, the total economic volume of Aksu region has increased by 2.6 times, the average annual growth rate of per capita GDP is 8.2%, the average annual growth rate of fixed asset investment is 12.7%, the total retail sales of social consumer goods has an average annual growth rate of 12%, and the per capita disposable income of rural residents has increased by 8,244 yuan. The economic development momentum is strong and the benefits are obvious. The grand blueprint outlined in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is encouraging. Aksu region will follow the high-quality development requirements put forward in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, fully explore the development potential of oil, natural gas, forest fruit, cotton and other industries, and vigorously implement the strategy of converting advantageous resources. Build a modern industrial system, take a characteristic and differentiated development path, and strive to write a new chapter of high-quality development. ?