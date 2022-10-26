At 3 pm on October 24, Changjiang Village, Jingang Street, Zhangjiagang City. Putting on familiar work clothes and combing a low ponytail, as soon as Yu Xiaqiu, Secretary of the Party Committee of Changjiang Village and President of Changjiang Runfa Group, walked into the conference room, the venue immediately became lively.

“It can be counted back, everyone is looking forward to it.” “We have followed the news of the 20th National Congress and are very encouraged.” Yu Xiaqiu took over the words in a greeting, “Everyone is waiting for me to come back, I did it too. Sufficient preparation, let’s study the report of the 20th National Congress together, and tell everyone about my experience and feelings of participating in the conference.”

It is the responsibility of the representatives of the 20th Party Congress to implement the Party’s voice and the Party’s requirements to the grassroots level. Returning to Jiangsu late at night on October 23, Yu Xiaqiu did not take much rest after returning to work. In order to convey the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as soon as possible, she changed the speech materials according to the notebooks that she remembered when she attended the meeting; There are more than 200 villagers and employee representatives of Runfa Group, and she specially arranged more than 300 non-local employee representatives to attend the meeting online.

“It has been a week since the opening meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and I am still very excited. I listened to General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech on the spot, and I have studied and reminisced over and over again. In particular, the report pointed out that ‘promoting the construction of a healthy China‘ should give priority to the development of people’s health. “Promoting the inheritance, innovation and development of traditional Chinese medicine”, etc., all of which are closely related to the development of Changjiang Runfa’s big health industry, which has strengthened my confidence in development.” Yu Xiaqiu said, “There are many here from our university. Colleagues in the health industry sector, to start a new journey, we must take the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party as a guide, focus on the health cause of women and children, expand and strengthen the pharmaceutical sector that integrates Chinese and Western medicine, and cultivate and expand the combination of maternity, nursing and rehabilitation. In the medical sector, we truly protect the ‘old and young’ and contribute to a healthy China.”

Talking about the deployment of the 20th National Congress report on comprehensively promoting rural revitalization and in-depth implementation of the strategy of strengthening the country with talents, Yu Xiaqiu discussed with everyone, “To promote rural revitalization and high-quality development of enterprises, there is an urgent need to cultivate more young talents. How can we enhance our talent attraction?” “Achieving common prosperity for all people is the essential requirement of Chinese-style modernization. If you have good suggestions and ideas in terms of expanding rural industries and improving people’s livelihood, you are welcome to communicate at any time.” Yu Xiaqiu said that the most important thing to realize a beautiful dream is to gather everyone to think and work together to make the village more beautiful, the farmers more prosperous, and the industry more prosperous.

An hour and a half passed quickly, and everyone gained a lot, and they were still unfinished. “The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has put forward new requirements and new expectations for young people. We must make unremitting efforts for a better tomorrow and contribute to our youth.” said Li Yiqing, Secretary of the Party Committee of Changjiang Runfa Group and Vice President of Changjiang Runfa Health Industry Co., Ltd. . The spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made Zhu Songgen, a villager of Changjiang Village, deeply feel the concern of the Party Central Committee for the development of various work in rural areas. He said that in recent years, the life of the villagers in Changjiang Village has become more and more comfortable, and the environment has become more and more beautiful. I believe that Under the leadership of the party, the life of the common people will be more and more happy.

Xinhua Daily, Junction reporter Lin Yuanqin