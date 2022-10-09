Editor’s note Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and in accordance with the provisions of the Party Constitution and the unified deployment of the Party Central Committee, 38 electoral units across the country elected 2,296 deputies to the 20th Party Congress. The representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China are outstanding members of the Communist Party. They are advanced and widely representative. They are selected by party organizations at all levels. They shoulder the heavy trust of more than 96 million party members and more than 4.9 million grass-roots party organizations. , embodies the will of the whole party and bears the expectations of the people, and will honorably attend the twentieth national congress of the party. Many of them are advanced model party members from the front line of production and work who have made outstanding contributions in all walks of life. From September 27, Xinhua Daily and Interchange News will open the column “Characteristics of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China”, focusing on the advanced and exemplary deeds of front-line party members and representatives in Jiangsu’s production and work, in order to learn and promote their excellent quality and spiritual demeanor.

“Go to the left! Come a little more! Okay, stop, stop! Now go down slowly.” During the National Day holiday, in the 5-square-meter door operator operating room at an altitude of 25 meters, the representative of the 20th Party Congress and the port branch of Zhangjiagang Port Group The door operator driver Huang Qiang was instructing his apprentice to transport a piece of wood more than ten meters long to the cargo ship.

The red “steel giant” driven by Huang Qiang, the full name of the portal crane, is named “Gate Crane” because it looks like a door. In Zhangjiagang Port, a door operator transports about 410,000 tons of goods a day on average. Catching, lifting, releasing… Manipulating the door operator, grabbing the goods like “catching a baby”, sending them to the ship, and putting them on the shore, this repetitive and very boring job, Huang Qiang has been doing it for 22 years.

Looking out from the window of the door operator’s room, the banks of the Yangtze River in late autumn are still lush and green. But ten years ago, no one on the pier was in the mood to see the beauty. “On a sunny day, you are covered in gray, and on a rainy day, you are covered in mud. When you go home from work, you need to soak your get off work clothes for half a day to wash them clean.” place.

All this is now a thing of the past. “Now I see more and more green.” Huang Qiang proudly told reporters that Zhangjiagang Port has made efforts to create “Ten Scenic Spots of Zhanggang Port”. In the harbor and the harbor in the scenery, the harbor is like an emerald embedded in the riverside.

In this decade, the port has not only become greener and more beautiful, but also become more “smart”. “Coal multi-stage screening system”, “door machine multi-stage spray dust suppression system”, “dust monitoring and intelligent control system”, “high and low voltage variable frequency shore power system”… In the Zhangjiagang port equipment operation room, the reporter saw a Taiwan Fu High-tech equipment for green development.

“Through technological reform, we have achieved zero discharge of sewage, no bulk cargo landing, and bulk cargo such as coal can be transported in bulk without causing pollution to river water.” Huang Qiang said that the comprehensive energy consumption of the terminal has reached the industry’s advanced value, which can be greened The area is 100% green, “Our group has been awarded the provincial five-star green port, and Gangsheng Branch ranks among the ‘Asia-Pacific Green Port’.”

Seven years ago, the port branch of Zhangjiagang Port Group took over the operation of tinplate exported to Japan. Tinplate is expensive, and the plate is very thin, and a slight rubbing will cause a problem of freight quality, which means that there should be no mistakes during the operation of the door operator. After repeated practice, Huang Qiang finally solved the problem, and thus created a brand of “making tinplate like tofu”, which has won high praise from foreign experts.

Five years ago, the company wanted to hoist a batch of prefabricated panels shipped to Brunei for the construction of the deck of the Brunei Sea-Crossing Bridge, a key project of the “Belt and Road” initiative. A prefabricated beam is 12 meters long, but the surrounding 10 cm is a pure cement structure, which will be damaged if it collides. Huang Qiang and his partners explored the formation of “vertical lifting method”, “three-stop lifting method” and “one-time release method”, which greatly improved the operation efficiency.

Equipment operation is the key and difficult point of gantry crane operation. The largest tonnage gantry crane of the port company has a load of only 40 tons, while some equipment weighs tens of tons or even more than 100 tons, and the shape is irregular and the center of gravity cannot be controlled. Two doors must be used. Machine lifting operation. Huang Qiang explored the formation of “slow gear synchronous hoisting method” and “following a slight brake rotation method” to effectively overcome the problem of lifting and hoisting large pieces of equipment.

Today, Huang Qiang and his partners have added more intelligent elements to the innovation map. Zhangjiagang Port is the largest import base of broad-leaved forests in the country, and the import volume of timber has increased year by year in recent years. However, the traditional hoisting process has high safety risks and high labor intensity. Huang Qiang led the team to carry out special research, and finally innovated the design and production of the wood “grabber + special bracket + wireless remote control grab” process, which increased the wood unloading efficiency by 64% and saved 3 million yuan per year.

“Our studio will continue to explore new technologies, and this year is expected to launch 3 patented technologies for intelligent door operator operation.” As a port industry worker, when it comes to expectations for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party, Huang Qiang cannot do without his own capital Row. He hopes that ports across the country will strengthen the sharing of patented technologies, accelerate the development from mechanization to intelligence, intelligence and digitalization, and provide stronger support for economic development.

Xinhua Daily · Junction reporter Chen Junlu