Editor’s note Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and in accordance with the provisions of the Party Constitution and the unified deployment of the Party Central Committee, 38 electoral units across the country elected 2,296 deputies to the 20th Party Congress. The representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China are outstanding members of the Communist Party. They are advanced and widely representative. They are selected by party organizations at all levels. They shoulder the heavy trust of more than 96 million party members and more than 4.9 million grass-roots party organizations. , which embodies the will of the whole party and bears the expectations of the people, and will honorably attend the twentieth national congress of the party. Many of them are advanced model party members from the front line of production and work who have made outstanding contributions in all walks of life. From September 27, Xinhua Daily and Interchange News will open the column “Characteristics of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China“, focusing on the advanced and exemplary deeds of front-line party members and representatives in Jiangsu’s production and work, in order to learn and promote their excellent quality and spiritual demeanor.

“Concentrate, pay attention to the pace, come on!” Lunge, move, sprint… Accompanied by the movements and shouting in one go, in the fencing training hall of Nanjing Institute of Physical Education, the representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the coach of the fencing team of Nanjing Institute of Physical Education Xu Anqi gave a thumbs up to the athlete in front of her, and walked to her side to review the technical movements just now.

Her father has practiced basketball and her mother has practiced track and field. Xu Anqi has been fascinated by her since childhood and showed a strong interest in sports. With her outstanding height, arm length and nimble athletic talent, she was a guard on the school basketball team in the fifth grade. By chance, she was selected by the coach of the sports school fencing team to participate in training. Since then, she has forged an indissoluble bond with the sport of fencing. .

In 2006, Xu Anqi, who was only 14 years old, won her first gold medal when she participated in the 16th Provincial Games. The following year, she defeated Russian star Oksana Emakova at the FIE Women’s Epee World Cup Grand Prix. In 2009, 17-year-old Xu Anqi was exceptionally selected for the national team training. In the 2012 London Olympics, Xu Anqi, who played as a substitute, became the Chinese women’s epee soldier in the semi-finals and finals. In these two key games, Xu Anqi overtook the opponent’s score and won the final victory for the Chinese team together with her teammates. .

The London Olympics made Xu Anqi famous. For a while, flowers and honors came to her, but Xu Anqi always knew clearly in her heart that this gold medal was only her starting point. “Gold medal is not only an honor, but also a responsibility for me.” She said that winning a gold medal is every athlete’s dream, but a gold medal often brings more people’s attention to herself. ” When you become a hero and role model in the hearts of more and more people, your heart will inspire yourself with this, and you must continue to work hard and strive to be worthy of each gold medal, worthy of everyone’s recognition and attention, and let the gold medal shine forever.”

In 2019, the Budapest World Fencing Championships won the women’s epee team championship and locked the Chinese women’s epee team’s Tokyo Olympic qualification in advance; in 2021, she will participate in the Olympic Games for the third time and participate in the 14th National Games to win a precious gold medal for the Jiangsu team. … In recent years, although Xu Anqi has been receiving rehabilitation treatment, she still insists on participating in many major sports events.

“Go all out on the court, youth is short, let it go!” This is what she often says when inspiring young athletes.

Today, Xu Anqi has become a coach of the fencing team of Nanjing Institute of Physical Education, cultivating and delivering more fresh blood for the development of competitive sports.

“As a youth party member and the only representative of the 20th National Congress of the Party in the Jiangsu sports industry, I feel very honored and at the same time feel that I have a heavy responsibility on my shoulders.” Xu Anqi told reporters that during this period of time, she was preparing for the conference non-stop. Work.

“In addition to doing my job well, during this time, I systematically studied General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on sports work and the spirit of important instructions for Jiangsu work.” Xu Anqi said that when colleagues and athletes around her knew that she was elected as a party representative, they were very supportive of her. feel happy. “I often chat with them to understand the vivid practice of Jiangsu’s sports development achievements, understand everyone’s expectations for the next five years, and hope to better play the role of party representatives. The expectation of career development is better brought to the meeting.”

At present, Jiangsu is accelerating the construction of a strong province in sports, promoting the construction of a healthy Jiangsu, and promoting the mutual promotion and coordinated development of competitive sports and mass sports. “In the past five years, what impressed me the most is that more and more people love sports and drive more people around them to participate in it. Not only professional events such as marathons, but also mass sports such as Frisbee and fitness running are becoming more and more popular. more and more people love it.” Xu Anqi noticed that in recent years, there have been more and more sports venues in front of the house, and the “15-minute fitness circle” has been popularized, promoting the deep integration of national fitness and national health, sports industry and sports undertakings. , Jiangsu is building a higher-level national fitness public service system to better meet the people’s yearning for a better life.

Last year, the 138th plenary session of the International Olympic Committee voted to add “more unity” after the Olympic motto “faster, higher and stronger”. Anqi Xu used the word “unity” to express her summary of the past five years. future expectations.

“‘Faster, higher, stronger’ shows the competitive spirit of daring to challenge, keep making progress, and bravely reaching new heights; ‘more unity’ reflects the team and humanistic spirit of connecting hearts and hands and sharing a common destiny.” Xu Anqi said that regardless of whether Competitive sports competitions are also mass sports. In sports, she feels the upward vitality brought by the competitive spirit, and the humanistic spirit brought by uniting and striving for the same goal. “I look forward to more and more people improving their physique from sports, realizing the beauty of sports in pursuit of excellence, self-breakthrough, and united struggle, and contribute to the construction of a strong sports country and a healthy China.”

Chief planner Gu Leiming Gaopo

Planning Sun Xun Pan Qingsong

Coordinating Tang Cheng and Cao Yang

Text Fang Siwei

Photographed by Wang Ruifeng and Zhang Qi

Edit Zhang Qi