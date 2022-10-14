Source title: Representatives of the Beijing delegation attending the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China report to the Congress to faithfully perform their solemn mission and sacred duty

On October 13 and 14, the representatives of the Beijing delegation attending the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China shouldered the heavy trust of more than 2 million Communist Party members in the city and carried the expectations of more than 21 million citizens. With full enthusiasm and high spirits, Report to the conference.Photo by our reporter Dai Bing News from this newspaper concentrically look forward to the party’s grand event, and work hard to start a new journey. On October 13 and 14, the representatives of the Beijing delegation attending the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China shouldered the heavy trust of more than 2 million Communist Party members in the city and carried the expectations of more than 21 million citizens. With full enthusiasm and high spirits, Report to the conference. The representatives of the Beijing delegation are looking forward to the conference. Everyone unanimously stated that the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important meeting to be held at a critical moment when the entire party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey to build a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and marching toward the goal of the second century of struggle. . As a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, I deeply feel that the mission is glorious and the responsibility is great. We must deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and achieve the “two maintenances”. The center remains highly consistent. We must live up to our trust and trust, and faithfully perform our solemn mission and sacred duty. ▍ Representative of Song Xuewen This honor belongs to the express industry Song Xuewen, the head of JD Logistics Beijing Dinghao Sales Department of JD Group, said excitedly: “I come from the grass-roots front line and can become the representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. This honor actually belongs not only to me, but also to the express industry. As the courier’s ‘little brother’, we run around the villages, the streets and alleys of the community every day. The country is changing with each passing day, and the people are seeing more and more beautiful days. The care and love in all aspects of the society have also given us a stronger career. Pride. I am full of expectations to participate in the conference, I will fulfill my sacred duty, and I will bring the spirit of the conference back to share with other ‘little brothers’, and work together to create a better future.” ▍Su Donglin Representative We’ve caught up with the good times “Participating in the conference, I feel a glorious mission and a great responsibility.” Representative Su Donglin, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a teacher at the Frontier Science and Technology Innovation Institute of Beihang University, said, “As a front-line teacher in teaching and research, my greatest feeling is that we have caught up with Good times! In today’s China, science is advocated, knowledge is respected, and the environment for innovation is getting better and better. I must fulfill my duties as a representative, bring the voice of front-line party members to the conference, and bring the spirit of the conference to my post. ▍Representative of Li Meihong Be a good servant of the people Representative Li Meihong, member of the Bajiao Street Working Committee, Bajiao Zhongli Community, Bajiao Street, and director of the neighborhood committee, said: "I am very excited to be elected as the representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party. Doing community work is doing mass work. As a representative, I will always adhere to the fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly, be a good servant of the people, do well the things that the people care about most, solve the problems that the people are anxious and long for, and through our efforts, effectively enhance the people’s sense of gain and happiness I feel a sense of security. To participate in the conference this time, I brought the good wishes of the grassroots people, and I will also convey the good policies of the party to the masses, so that everyone can build, govern and share a beautiful home together.” ▍ Representative of Song Yushui I am very proud to witness the great moment of the party Song Yushui, vice chairman (and concurrently) of the All-China Women’s Federation, member of the party group and vice president of the Beijing Intellectual Property Court, expressed his expectations for the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, “This conference will scientifically plan the next five years and even longer. The goals, tasks and major policies of the development of the party and the country. I believe that under the leadership of the party, our new journey towards the second centenary goal will be more and more solid, and the life of the people will be more prosperous. We are very proud to witness the great moment of our party together.” She said that as a glorious representative of the 20th National Congress of the party, I am very excited at this moment, and I will perform my duties with more enthusiasm and earnestly carry the hearts and minds of the party members and the masses. at the meeting. ▍Representative of Fang Qiuzi “Three-foot Post Box” Witnesses National Development Achievements Fang Qiuzi, who has worked conscientiously for more than ten years in the small “three-foot guard booth” at the expressway toll station, is from the Beijing-Shenzhen Expressway Branch of Capital Highway Development Group Co., Ltd. She feels the party and the The great historical achievements made in the development of the country’s cause, “I look forward to introducing the development and changes I personally felt to everyone at the conference.” She said that she will seriously participate in the various agendas of the conference and actively perform her duties. After the conference, we should bring back the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, share our experience of duty performance and learning experience with colleagues, and guide everyone to make greater contributions in their respective positions in a more energetic and promising state of mind. ▍Representative of Han Qing Convey the party’s voice for the first time As a party worker in commercial buildings, Han Qing, a member (and concurrently) of the Working Committee of Majiabao Street, Fengtai District, and Secretary of the Party Committee of Times Fengfan Building, was re-elected as a party representative. “This shows that our party attaches great importance to the party building work of non-public economic organizations and social organizations.” She said, I will convey the party’s voice to the enterprises in the building as soon as possible, so that everyone can feel the party and the country. Care and support for the development of non-public enterprises; implement policies and measures to non-public enterprises, better play the leading role of party organizations in promoting the healthy development of enterprises, unite and unite the masses of employees, and promote the development of enterprises getting better and better.

