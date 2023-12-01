Representatives of the private sector elected before the Board of Directors of the CRC, period 2024-2027 – news

127 organizations participated They carried out their voting autonomously.

The Private Sector of the department of Cauca carried out the election of its representatives and substitutes before the Board of Directors of the CRC for the next institutional period, from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2027.

With the participation of 127 Private Sector organizations, the General Director, Felipe Napoleón Adrada, the Environmental Affairs Attorney, Andrés Paz and the members of the evaluation committee, carried out an electoral process.

During the electoral process, the legal representatives of the private sector organizations autonomously carried out their voting, ensuring an impartial process, resulting in the re-election of Juan Cristóbal Velazco Cajiao and Diego Gerardo Llanos Arboleda, who will continue to exercise the supervision and control of this environmental authority. Cristina Isabel Quintero and Andrés José Vivas were elected as substitutes for this election.

Transparency and democracy were priorities at every stage of this election, underscoring the CRC’s commitment to institutional integrity and equitable representation in decision-making.

