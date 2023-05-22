Representatives of victims move in Congress

THE NOVELTY among the 296 parliamentarians currently in Congress are the 16 who were elected by the Special Transitory Circumscriptions for Peace, representing the victims of the conflict. These are regions where it seems that all the problems have come together, such as the abandonment of the State and the violence of armed groups. These populations expect a lot from the spokespersons they have chosen, many times solutions that they cannot provide.

The Special Temporary Peace Districts were created in the Agreement signed by the government of Juan Manuel Santos with the FARC guerrillas, in the second point, in order to give representation or voice, in the Chamber, to the areas that have historically been most affected by the armed conflict.

Precisely, these constituencies correspond to the 16 territories covered by the Development Programs with a Territorial Focus – PDET.

However, 6 years after the PDETs came into force, there are delays in investments in the 16 prioritized areas and the impacts of the economic strategies and development works to reduce the gap between these territories with urban areas.

It is contemplated that the Special Circumscriptions of Peace will be for two congresses, that is, the current one and the one that is elected for the period 2026-2030.

It is sought that those who occupy these seats are not politicians, but people from social groups. For this reason, they can only be registered by victims’ organizations, peasant organizations and significant groups of citizens.

Those who have been candidates elected or not for public office, with the endorsement of political parties or movements with representation in Congress or with legal status, may not aspire.

Jhon Fredy Valencia Caicedo occupies a seat in the Chamber for the Putumayo Special Peace District. “We came to the Congress of the Republic as new coming from the Colombian countryside, in my case from the department of Putumayo, without ever having participated in politics,” he explained to EL NUEVO SIGLO.

He added that “I had a concept that the Congress was something else, I thought that everything could be done here, and really not everything can be done, but we have managed to make a very significant contribution for the victims, for the peasants and for the Colombian people.

Valencia has caught his attention working for his community, for this reason before being a congressman, he participated in community action meetings for 8 years, was a community leader and, in addition, a volunteer for the Civil Defense, where together with his neighbors they achieved solutions to some problems.

However, he notes that being in Congress is “something very different because very high expectations are created in the Colombia where we come from, because people believe that one has the power to solve all the problems that arise in the regions, and that is not like that. So it does change your life when people call you and ask you, they say ‘help me with this, help me with that’. And one, since he is in the Legislature, he does not have that power to help all the people. But here we are doing significant work.”

He pointed out that in Putumayo “there are various problems: the armed conflict, drug trafficking, insecurity, lack of opportunities, we do not have good roads, we do not have a university, we do not have an economic system that guarantees people sustainability.”

Victim Compensation

Jorge Rodrigo Tovar Vélez represents the Special Peace District of the departments of Cesar, La Guajira and Magdalena.

“All of us who are in peace seats today are participating in electoral politics for the first time, so everything we have encountered has been new. We are in a learning process,” the parliamentarian told this newspaper.

He added that he came to Congress “with great desire and intentions” de work on various issues, one the compensation of victims.

“In Colombia there are more than 9,500,000 victims, of which more or less 7,500,000 are subject to compensation,” said Tovar. However, he noted, in more than 15 years “around 1 million victims have been compensated.”

He also pointed out that this is a problem that can be solved with political will and resources. However, he said that “we have found in this government a bully on this issue. We have asked the director of the Victims Unit, it has been a very difficult communication with her; with the past finance minister; with the past Minister of the Interior. We have filed propositions.”

The congressman added that “they have promised us, but in the end we have not achieved what the victims expect in our territories, that the compensations reach them. That has been one of the frustrations that I have found in this exercise of the Congress of the Republic”.

On the other hand, the representative also expressed that security is not easy in the rural areas where he goes to speak with the communities.

“We represent, unlike the rest of the congressmen, the rural areas of some municipalities. We have to be in contact with the people who live in the corregimientos and the villages, that is, the deepest Colombia of this country, where the State does not exist, where there is no Public Force, where the ministries do not arrive, ”he said.

He stressed that: “the deepest Colombia where the representatives of peace are arriving today, in some of them SENA is the only thing that we find with the presence of the State. And a reality that in Colombia we are still in an armed conflict, Colombia continues to live a war in which these territories, which in addition to being the ones that have historically been most affected by violence, are where today the illegal groups are almost controlling all those territories”.

it’s an opportunity

James Hermenegildo Mosquera occupies a seat in the Chamber for the Special Peace District of Chocó and Antioquia.

“The truth is that we believe that this is a great possibility, that the peace caucus of the 16 representatives of these regions of the abandoned country, of the poor country, of the country that had other historical circumstances, we did not even have a way to reach Congress, and I think that enormous progress has been made”, the parliamentarian shared with this Medium.

Among what he mentioned, he highlighted that there are 16 voices “that from Congress we demand from this, which claims to be the Government of change, rights for these victims, because the common thing we have in these 16 subregions” is the lack of basic services and other fundamental needs for a decent life for the population.

Mosquera explained that: “I represent the 12 prioritized municipalities of Chocó and two of Antioquia, which are the two poorest in Antioquia: Vigía del Fuerte and Murindó. Over there we don’t have potable water or electricity service or school or healthcare, we don’t have anything!”

He added that: “at least since Congress we have been putting this in mind, and I think it has been worthwhile for us to be in Congress representing not only the victims of the armed conflict in our territory, but also the entire population. Chocó and Antioquia, because we have brought these needs to the fore”.

The Legislator said that: “we have made a peremptory call, not only to the government of Gustavo Petro, but also since we were elected on March 13 of the previous year, we began to have contact with the international community through the UNDP, the United Nations ; from the OAS; and we began to make visible the importance that the victims were in Congress”.