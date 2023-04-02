“‘Devota’ comes from the story of those powerful women that I know, who despite fulfilling working hours or being very strict, when they leave work they recharge their batteries and go off to enjoy the night. I am an admirer of women in all their splendor and that is why in the month of women I wanted to release this song“Repser told KienyKe.com.

Repser has had a short career as a professional singer but already has several singles’Another Night More’, ‘What They Ask For’, ‘You and I’ and ‘We Are Not the Same’, and has managed to share the stage with Silvestre Dangond, Christian Nodal and Jessi Uribe, among other great artists.

See the video clip of ‘Devote’: