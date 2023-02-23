Marcos Fraga, Communication and Brand Director of Repsol and the Director – General Manager Race Operations Management Division of Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), Tetsuhiro Kuwata, took part in the event. For the most successful team in the history of MotoGP™ this will be an important season not only in terms of competitive competition but also for the future of the sport as in 2024 renewable fuels will become a reality in MotoGP™, in order to reduce emissions in the immediate future. Thanks to the commitment made by Dorna and the FIM, the fuels used in MotoGP™ in 2024 must be at least 40% of non-fossil origin, to reach 100% in 2027.