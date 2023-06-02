Republic founded on work? In tourism, 3 out of 4 businesses are illegal on contracts or security. The former head of the Inspectorate: “They can’t find staff? Let them pay them well” – Il Fatto Quotidiano

10
Over 67% of the companies checked by the National Labor Inspectorate last year were found to be irregular. In a nutshell, this is the picture that emerges from the Annual Report of the protection and supervision activities in the field of labor and social legislation relating to the year 2022 released by the Inl. Out of 62,339 inspections carried out throughout the Italian territory […]
Read more ↣ : Republic founded on work? In tourism, 3 out of 4 businesses are illegal on contracts or security. The former head of the Inspectorate: “Can’t they find staff? They pay him well” – Il Fatto Quotidiano
