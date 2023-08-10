Republican Donor Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison for Sex Trafficking of Teenage Girls

Republican Donor Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison for Sex Trafficking

MINNEAPOLIS — Republican donor Anton “Tony” Lazzaro has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after being found guilty of engaging in commercial sex acts with underage girls in exchange for gifts, alcohol, and money. Lazzaro, 30 at the time, was convicted on seven counts of sex trafficking involving five girls, ages 15 and 16, in 2020.

The charges carry a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life imprisonment, making this a significant development in the case. The prosecution had requested a 30-year prison term, drawing a parallel between Lazzaro and notorious financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested in 2019 on charges of sexually abusing girls. However, the defense argued for a maximum of 10 years. Judge Patrick Schiltz ultimately opted for a sentence in the middle ground.

Lazzaro has consistently maintained his innocence, claiming that the accusations against him are politically motivated. His defense attorney, Daniel Gerdts, expressed disappointment with the sentence and stated, “We’ll appeal it.”

This high-profile case had a wider impact, leading to the resignation of Jennifer Carnahan as chair of the Minnesota Republican Party. Carnahan, the widow of Minnesota Representative Jim Hagedorn, stepped down following the unsealing of the allegations against Lazzaro. She denies any knowledge of his illegal activities and condemned his alleged crimes. Nonetheless, her association with the donor triggered backlash within the party, with allegations of a toxic work environment and the use of confidentiality agreements to silence dissenting voices.

Another defendant implicated in the case is Gisela Castro Medina, who was the president of the Republican club at the University of St. Thomas at the time of the offenses. Medina pleaded guilty to two charges last year and testified against Lazzaro during the trial. She is set to be sentenced in September.

According to the prosecution’s argument, Lazzaro enlisted Medina’s help to recruit teenage girls, specifically targeting vulnerable individuals who were white and small in stature. Allegedly, Medina facilitated transportation for the girls to Lazzaro’s penthouse at the luxurious Ivy Hotel in Minneapolis.

Gerdts vehemently refuted the prosecution’s claims, arguing that the accusations were “totally baseless” and “lascivious.” Lazzaro denies ever paying for sex and contends that the government is pursuing him due to political motivations and his financial status.

This landmark case not only highlights the severity of the crimes committed but also exposes the vulnerability of young individuals who can become victims of sex trafficking. As Lazzaro prepares to appeal his sentence, the judicial system faces the challenge of providing justice for those affected while sending a strong message that such heinous acts will not be tolerated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

