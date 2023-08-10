Republican Donor Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison for Sex Trafficking of Teenage Girls

Republican Donor Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison on Sex Trafficking Charges

MINNEAPOLIS — Anton “Tony” Lazzaro, a Republican donor, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison on sex trafficking charges. The sentencing took place on Wednesday after Lazzaro was found guilty by a federal jury in March for engaging in “commercial sex acts” with five teenage girls aged 15 and 16 in 2020.

The charges against Lazzaro carry a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life imprisonment. Prosecutors requested a 30-year sentence, drawing a comparison between Lazzaro and Jeffrey Epstein, the financier arrested in 2019 for sexually abusing girls. In contrast, the defense asked for a maximum of 10 years. Judge Patrick Schiltz settled on the middle ground of 21 years.

Lazzaro maintains his innocence and claims that the accusations against him are politically motivated. His defense attorney, Daniel Gerdts, confirmed plans to appeal the sentence, stating, “It was just as we expected. We’ll appeal it.”

The case against Lazzaro sparked a political controversy that resulted in the resignation of Jennifer Carnahan as chair of the Minnesota Republican Party. Carnahan, the widow of Minnesota Rep. Jim Hagedorn, stepped down after the allegations against Lazzaro were made public. She denies any knowledge of his illegal activities and condemns his alleged crimes.

Another defendant in the case, Gisela Castro Medina, pleaded guilty to two charges last year. Medina, who was 19 at the time and president of the Republican club at the University of St. Thomas, testified against Lazzaro and will be sentenced in September.

During the trial, the prosecution argued that Lazzaro had enlisted Medina’s help to recruit other vulnerable teenage girls, whom he allegedly paid for sex. Prosecutors claimed that Medina would arrange transportation for the girls to Lazzaro’s penthouse at the Ivy Hotel in Minneapolis.

Gerdts, Lazzaro’s attorney, countered the prosecution’s claims, stating that the accusations were “totally baseless” and “lascivious.” Lazzaro denies ever paying for sex and believes that the government is targeting him for political reasons and his wealth.

The repercussions of Lazzaro’s arrest echoed within the Republican Party, with party members expressing anger and allegations emerging against Carnahan. Party members accused Carnahan of fostering a toxic work environment and using confidentiality agreements to silence critics.

The sentencing of Lazzaro concludes a high-profile case that shed light on the issue of sex trafficking involving underage victims. The outcome of the appeal is anticipated to shape the narrative surrounding the case further.

___

Trisha Ahmed is a contributor to the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a non-profit program that assigns journalists to newsrooms to report on under-reported issues. Trisha Ahmed on Twitter: @TrishaAhmed15

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

