The governor of Florida, the Republican Ron DeSantis, affirms that he can beat the president of the United States, the Democrat Joe Biden, in the 2024 elections, according to an interview from which excerpts were published this Wednesday.

“I have what it takes to be president and I can beat Biden,” the Florida governor declared during the interview with British journalist and presenter Piers Morgan, which will air Thursday night on TalkTV y Fox Newsaccording to him New York Post.

DeSantis, 44, is the rising star of the right US more conservative. Although she has yet to run for president, few doubt that she will soon.

In the interview he called for a government without “everyday dramas” for the United States, in an apparent attack on former President Donald Trump, who will likely be his biggest rival for the Republican inauguration.

In 2018, DeSantis won the Florida gubernatorial race with a slim margin over his Democratic challenger after receiving Trump’s endorsement.

Since then, he has distanced himself from the former president and has become one of the most popular faces of his party, especially since the covid-19 pandemic, when he opposed Biden’s health policies.

A success reinforced in recent months thanks to its conservative proposals in the field of education and migration.

On the Democratic side, Biden has shown his “intention to run again” for president. But he has not yet announced his candidacy for re-election.

