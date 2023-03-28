



The parliament of Republika Srpska approved in the first instance a bill to amend the penal code which provides for the reintroduction of the crime of defamation. Now sixty days of public debate and then returns to the assembly. A dangerous step backwards for freedom of expression

On 23 March, the Popular Assembly of the Republika Srpska approved the draft law on the amendments to the Criminal Code of the RS. 49 (of the 83) deputies voted in favor of the bill. Now the public consultation is open, which will last sixty days. At the end of the consultation, the RS assembly will again be called to express its opinion on the proposed law text.

For years now, Bosnian-Herzegovilian and international public opinion has criticized RS institutions and officials because of their attitude towards the protection of human rights. In recent weeks, the issue has made a comeback following some events that violate democratic principles, including the approval of the aforementioned bill which, among other things, plans to bring back the crime of defamation. There have also been a number of physical and verbal attacks against journalists, activists and some marginalized social groups.

Criminal liability for insult, defamation and disclosure of personal and family data

Many media, activists, civil society organizations, representatives of the international community, as well as some representatives of the RS opposition have expressed their disagreement with the decision of the RS government to propose, on 2 March, the bill on the amendments to the penal code which provides for the introduction of the offenses of insult, defamation and illicit dissemination of personal data. The amount of the sanctions foreseen for the aforementioned offenses ranges from 5,000 to 100,000 marks (2,500-50,000 euros).

Media professionals and civil society have been protesting openly for weeks now, since the RS authorities announced their intention to reintroduce the crime of defamation. At the beginning of March, several media launched an initiative, calling on the RS government to withdraw the controversial bill. Then last March 13 the representatives of some NGOs and journalists’ associations met with the group leaders of the delegates of the Popular Assembly of the RS to talk about the proposed text and the negative consequences that any approval of the law could entail for journalists and for the entire Bosnian-Herzegovinian society.

The next day, before the start of the session of the RS Assembly in which the bill was supposed to be discussed, many journalists gathered spontaneously to express their dissent, putting an adhesive tape over their mouths and breaking pencils as a sign of protest against the announced criminalization of defamation.

Recently, the United Nations Special Rapporteurs on freedom of opinion and expression and on freedom of peaceful assembly and association sent a letter to the RS authorities, asking them to withdraw the bill which provides for the criminalization of defamation, calling it contrary to international best practices and recommendations on the subject. On 20 March, the Council of Europe’s platform for the protection of journalism and the safety of journalists also published a report regarding the announced introduction of the crime of defamation in Republika Srpska.

“Everything will be subjected to public debate. The design has not yet been approved, it is only the basis for public debate”. he has declared on 9 March the president of RS Milorad Dodik. Even the prime minister of the RS, Radovan Višković, said that the text of the law is not yet definitive and that it could undergo further changes, adding however that he does not understand the negative reaction of public opinion and the media, considering that in some member states of the There are even stricter laws in the EU.

Last week, the parliamentary debate on the draft law on amendments to the criminal code of the RS dragged on for several hours. During the discussion, Nenad Stevandić, president of the RS People’s Assembly and representative of the majority, stated that the law on the criminalization of defamation is problematic in several respects, otherwise it would not have raised so much controversy. The day before the approval of the bill, Justice Minister Miloš Bukejlović said that the proposal to reintroduce the crime of defamation is not directed against the media, but is intended to counter fake news and hate speech.

The intention to criminalize defamation and reactions

In early October 2022, RS President Milorad Dodik announced his intention to introduce the crime of defamation into the RS Penal Code and the adoption of some laws aimed at countering the spread of fake news and hate speech. Considering that in Republika Srpska the issue of defamation is already regulated by the Law on Protection from Defamation, one wonders why the RS authorities have so urgently made the criminalization of defamation one of their priorities. According to some experts, this would be a blatant attempt to stifle press freedom and independent journalism.

In early January this year, the European Federation of Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists they warned on the attempt to criminalize defamation in RS, asking the European Commission and the Council of Europe to intervene so that the RS authorities withdraw the controversial bill.

Then in early February an initiative against the restriction of rights and freedoms was launched in Banja Luka. Representatives of civil society and independent media signed a statement saying the announced fake news law could be used against the media.

Recalling that Bosnia and Herzegovina decriminalized defamation in 2003, Dunja Mijatović, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, underlined that the changes proposed by the RS government would worsen the already worrying situation, characterized by the constant repression of dissent. Mijatović called on RS authorities to withdraw the bill.

Experts believe that, if the law were to be approved definitively, it would pose a threat not only to the media in Republika Srpska, but to all Bosnian-Herzegovilian journalists. One of the problematic aspects concerns the lack of clarity of the proposed changes. For example, in the provisions concerning defamation it is not specified what is actually meant by this term, so if the text were to be approved, it will be the judicial practice that will determine the meaning of the crime of defamation.

According to the BiH Press Council, the attempt to entrust prosecutors with the task of investigating and analyzing journalistic texts represents a clear intrusion into the journalistic profession, which already has several tools of (self)regulation. The board of the Association of Journalists of BiH has defined the criminalization process of libel in Republika Srpska as an institutional attempt to crack down on freedom of expression, introduce (self)censorship and intimidate journalists and the media, especially those who criticize the work of the government. Representatives of the Journalists’ Association fear that if the RS were to approve the penal code changes regarding the criminalization of defamation, the other entity in the country, the BiH Federation, could also follow the same path.

Also the Office of the High Representative , the EU Delegation in BiH e the Peace Implementation Council reacted to the announced introduction of the amendments to the Criminal Code of the RS.

Violence against journalists and the media

The journalists’ associations of the whole region they warned on the fact that recently in Republika Srpska journalists and the media have become targets of attacks and pressures of various kinds. During a press conference held on 8 March in Banja Luka, Milorad Dodik decried the struggle of journalists against the criminalization of defamation. In the same conference Dodik announced the introduction of very strict measures against NGOs funded by donations, stating that if the United States in its law can define foreign and foreign-funded NGOs as foreign agents, the Republika Srpska will also adopt this terminology.

After the press conference in question, the cars of journalists Aleksandar Trifunović and Nikola Morača were vandalized. The police are investigating the case. Morača was recently questioned by police, who also confiscated his mobile phone, for refusing to reveal the identity of one of his sources. Even the regional network Safe Journalists reacted to this case.

The BiH Journalists’ Association said that the vandalism of journalists’ property was a direct consequence of the speech given by the president of the RS. “With his rhetoric Dodik is labeling as ‘uncomfortable’ those journalists who fight against the criminalization of libel, quoting their first and last names, calling them ‘enemies of the system’, and it is only a matter of time before some of these journalists are even physically attacked, because the president of the RS has turned them into a target”, concludes the Association of Bosnian-Herzegovilian Journalists.

Even in the BiH Federation, the situation is not rosy as regards the attitude of power towards journalists and the media. The last one confirms it relationship of the United States Department of State on the state of the art of human rights in the world. In the section dedicated to Bosnia and Herzegovina all the cases of violation of freedoms and human rights registered in the country in the last year are described in detail.

This publication was produced as part of the Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR), co-funded by the European Commission. The responsibility for the contents of this publication lies with Osservatorio Balcani e Caucaso Transeuropa and does not in any way reflect the opinion of the European Union.

Have you thought about a subscription to OBC Transeuropa? You will support our work and receive preview articles and more content. Subscribe to OBCT!

Comments, as far as possible, are screened by our staff before being made public. The time required for this operation can vary. Go to our policy

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

blog comments powered by