Home News Request regarding the management of the Vigarano Pieve biogas plant
News

Request regarding the management of the Vigarano Pieve biogas plant

by admin
Request regarding the management of the Vigarano Pieve biogas plant

QUESTION – Presented by the M5S group in the City Council


This is the question received by the municipal offices:

– The adviser Tommaso Mantovani (M5S group of the Ferrara municipal council) questioned the mayor Alan Fabbri and the councilor for the environment Alexander Balboni regarding the management of the Vigarano Pieve biogas plant.

>> Page reserved for the interpellations/queries presented by the Municipal Councilors and related answers (by the General Affairs Sector/Assistance to the bodies of the Municipality of Ferrara) at the address:



Downloadable attachments:

See also  Bottega di Quantin: in Ponte nelle Alpi is hunting for a manager to avoid closure

You may also like

public tender for the recruitment of 10 permanent...

Imran Khan appeared in Lahore High Court

Gas accumulation explosion caused the death of a...

Italy lags behind in measuring user attention –...

In the first T20 match, Pakistan piled up...

Timochenko’s support for the Petro government

Sana’a .. The law to prevent usurious transactions...

Open call to paint murals of La Casa...

How to prevent TB?Doctors in Hainan remind you...

free muscle bicycles for 3 months and 15...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy