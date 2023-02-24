Home News Request regarding waiting times for the Registry service
News

Request regarding waiting times for the Registry service

by admin
Request regarding waiting times for the Registry service

INTERPELLANCE – Presented by the group ‘Ferrara common good’ in the City Council


This is the request received by the municipal offices:

– The adviser Dario Maresca (Ferrara Bene Comune group of the Ferrara municipal council) asked the mayor Alan Fabbri and the Councilor for Demographic Services and Marital Status Christine Coletti regarding waiting times for the Registry service.

>> Page reserved for the interpellations/questions presented by the Municipal Councilors and related answers (by the General Affairs Sector/Assistance to the bodies of the Municipality of Ferrara) at the address https://old.comune.fe.it/5216/interrogazioni-e-interpellanze.



Downloadable attachments:

See also  Resolutely fight the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control in rural areas

You may also like

Jinan Municipal Government Portal News Video Conference on...

Business costs would rise between 30% and 37%...

Selection procedure 1956 trainees – Decree of appointment...

They accept Group Action – Chocó7días.com

At the Guangxi Migrant Workers Skills Competition, Xie...

Iván Duque criticized Total Peace: “A fatal peace...

Consumer credit, requests restart – Cover news

Ambassador of the Netherlands formalized a new public...

Zhao Gang emphasized comprehensive investigation and rectification of...

Susana Boreal in the eye of the hurricane...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy