ISLAMABAD: In the Tosha Khana criminal proceedings case, the Sessions Court of Islamabad dismissed the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to cancel the non-bailable warrant.

Imran Khan’s lawyers filed a petition in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal. The court reserved its decision after hearing the arguments.

According to the petitioner, Imran Khan’s life is in danger and an assassination attempt has taken place, Islamabad High Court appearance for Imran Khan on February 29 was among the top priorities and higher courts are given first priority.

It was pleaded that Imran Khan has health problems and doctors are advising him to avoid travel, the non-appearance in the court was due to non-appearance circumstances, it was not done intentionally, therefore, the non-bailable warrant was canceled for Imran Khan. An opportunity to appear in person should be given.

The District and Sessions Court had issued a non-bailable warrant for Imran Khan’s non-appearance, while the Islamabad Police had also reached Lahore yesterday to enforce the non-bailable warrant.

The Election Commission has filed a criminal complaint against Imran Khan and the criminal complaint in the Tosha Khana reference is under hearing in the court.

The court has upheld Imran Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrant.