Home News Request to cancel Imran Khan’s arrest warrant dismissed
News

Request to cancel Imran Khan’s arrest warrant dismissed

by admin
Request to cancel Imran Khan’s arrest warrant dismissed

ISLAMABAD: In the Tosha Khana criminal proceedings case, the Sessions Court of Islamabad dismissed the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to cancel the non-bailable warrant.

Imran Khan’s lawyers filed a petition in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal. The court reserved its decision after hearing the arguments.

According to the petitioner, Imran Khan’s life is in danger and an assassination attempt has taken place, Islamabad High Court appearance for Imran Khan on February 29 was among the top priorities and higher courts are given first priority.

It was pleaded that Imran Khan has health problems and doctors are advising him to avoid travel, the non-appearance in the court was due to non-appearance circumstances, it was not done intentionally, therefore, the non-bailable warrant was canceled for Imran Khan. An opportunity to appear in person should be given.

The District and Sessions Court had issued a non-bailable warrant for Imran Khan’s non-appearance, while the Islamabad Police had also reached Lahore yesterday to enforce the non-bailable warrant.

The Election Commission has filed a criminal complaint against Imran Khan and the criminal complaint in the Tosha Khana reference is under hearing in the court.

The court has upheld Imran Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrant.

See also  More than 300 exhibits in the Capital City Construction Ten-Year Image Exhibition in the Municipal Archives to interpret the urban changes in Beijing-Qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

Landscape constraint and absolute non-buildability

They warn about the true intentions of the...

“Mello Castro should have reviewed the POT in...

millions of houses risk ending up at auction...

Landy Torres and Santi Peña predict overwhelming victory...

Authorities try to control illegal mining in Farallones...

Hong Kong and Macao representatives discuss the government...

In Reggio Emilia the international conference “Right to...

200 THOUSAND KILOS LESS 50 THOUSAND KILOS =...

Ministry of Health yes, Cosmitet still in debt

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy