Requests regarding the post-concert Urban Park plan and solidarity initiatives

INTERPELLATIONS AND QUESTIONS – Presented by the Mixed group in the City Council





These are the interpellation and the question received by the municipal offices:

– The counselor Anna Ferraresi (Mixed group of the municipal council of Ferrara) questioned the mayor Alan Fabbri and the Councilor for Culture Marco Gulinelli regarding the post-concert Urban Park plan.

– The counselor Anna Ferraresi (Mixed Group of the Municipal Council of Ferrara) asked the mayor Alan Fabbri and the deputy mayor and councilor for civil protection Nicholas Lodi regarding the organization for the collection of goods and goods for the flooded populations of Emilia-Romagna.

>> Page reserved for the interpellations/questions presented by the Municipal Councilors and related answers (by the General Affairs Sector/Assistance to the bodies of the Municipality of Ferrara) at the address old.comune.fe.it/5216/interrogazioni-e-interpellanze.









Downloadable attachments: