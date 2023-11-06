Requiem for Panadero – Chocó7días.com

Julio César Uribe Hermocillo

By Julio César Uribe Hermocillo. Taken from El Guarengue.

This death so unworthy of someone so great, worthy and valuable to the culture and typical music of Chocó afflicts the soul. Hit by a motorcycle, in the First Race of Quibdó, Maestro Marcelino Ramírez Mosquera (Panadero) died on Saturday, November 4, 2023, who, along with Antero Agualimpia, Daniel Rodríguez, Oscar Salamandra and Mario Becerra, is part of the group of the most distinguished clarinetists in the entire history of Chirimía Chocoana music.

“Chocó is in mourning,” expressed the Ministry of Culture[1]. “His music touched the hearts of so many throughout his career, especially at our traditional San Pacho Festivals, where his talent shined. May his music continue to resonate in our hearts and may his memory endure forever. Rest in peace,” wrote the elected Governor of Chocó, Nubia Carolina Córdoba Curi[2].

For his part, Maestro Leonidas Valencia Valencia (Hinchao), also an excellent musician, researcher and cultural leader, his great friend, playing partner at dances and parties, colleague of groups such as The Forcefulnessy Baker and his boys, said: “Marcelino Ramírez Mosquera, Panadero, clarinet minstrel, a man who dedicated his entire life to music… Panadero must be considered as a reference, as a school, as a musical current, for his way of playing, for his repertoire, and also for the way he wanted to experience music; He lived it with a speed, with a very important vertiginousness… So he became a great exponent of the clarinet in Chocoana music.”[3]

Panadero was so popular in the towns and hamlets of the mountains and rivers of Chocó, where he went every year to contribute to the joy with his expertise, that “even the saints knew him” in whose honor the patron saint festivals were celebrated where he It played, as Wilson Cuevas Valencia told me one night out in Bagadó, more than thirty years ago. The virgins of the Rosary, Carmen, Candelaria, Poverty and Mercedes, the Girl Mary and the Immaculate Conception; like Saint Anthony, Saint Benedict and Saint Isidro, Saint Peter and Saint Paul, Saint Martin de Porres and Saint Joseph, Saint Francis of Assisi and the Holy Trinity itself, were illuminated to the brilliance in the mornings and evenings, when In their sacred processions, an entire town clothed in faith and devotion, fervor and hope, prayed and sang – to the solemn rhythm of the great Baker’s shawm – the marches, hymns, misereres and proclamations, psalms and praises.

Leonidas Valencia Valencia, music teacher, Director of the San Francisco de Asís Band, masterful euphonium player, among other instruments, remembers the beginnings of his musical experience with Maestro Marcelino: “…with Panadero, we started another level, another speed ; So that allowed me to also master Chocoan music very quickly, but fast music, with speed; and also resistance, because we had to play two, three dances in a row, two, three parties in a row…and that was very important. For me it was a quite pleasant show, but also a lot of work, because I had to work a lot on the tonalities: that trained me a lot, it forced me to study too much, I had to handle all types of tonalities and that requires a great effort and also study”[4].

Another musician from Quibdos, Lascario Barboza Díaz, a player of euphonium and trumpet, cymbals and drum, explained to me less than a month ago part of the musical virtues of Maestro Marcelino Ramírez Mosquera: “Panadero was clear about what are called chromaticisms, which are the figures that do not go with the diatonic scale. He knows a lot about chromaticisms, which are widely used in jazz as well. Chromaticism is the definition of notes that rise by semitones, not by complete tones. And then that makes it easier for the performer to handle the instrument, to go out of tone, to enter another tone, to go from major to minor. “He who handles chromaticism handles the instrument.”[5]. This virtue, as Lascario explains, is a mixture of congenital musical talent and cultivation through training and practice: “Panadero had some musical training from Maestro Senén Mosquera, who is a person who is almost not talked about and is a valuable guy in the knowledge and teaching of music, from the Istmina Band; and Panadero was a student of the Istmina Band”[6].

Regarding the versatility and musical talent of Maestro Marcelino Ramírez Mosquera, Leonidas Valencia Valencia notes: “Panadero has been very important in the construction, but also in the dissemination of the musical heritage… Panadero accompanied folk dance groups, he was also with us in the Orquesta La Contundencia: I also had him as a great exhibitor and musical reference, because of the color of his clarinet, because of the texture of his clarinet, because of the way he plays, because of his cadence, which is the most important thing…”[7]. And remember the time at the end of the 1970s, when, with the sponsorship of the Chocó merchant Besnaida Córdoba, Panadero was the first musician who ventured into the world of recording records with shawm music, marking a milestone in the history and in the dissemination of this Chocoan musical tradition.

Orpheus of the clarinet, with the ability to appease sorrows and incite happiness, Maestro Marcelino Ramírez Mosquera, Baker, was a native of the historic district of El Carmelo, (Municipality of Tadó), “cradle of ancestors and traditions”, considered one of the first settlements and mines of the Spanish colony, since it was established at the beginning of the 16th century[8]. Maestro Marcelino was born there, on April 29, 1941, and there he was nourished in his childhood by a solid Afro-descendant tradition, which includes the music, songs and dances of the bunde, and the paddle or carángano, a clear percussion and friction instrument. African origin.

Panadero traveled throughout Chocó bringing the joy of the Chirimía, from party to party, from town to town. I found him in El Salto and Engrivadó, in Lloró and La Vuelta, Beté and Munguidó. And in every San Pacho, I saw it in Quibdó. His people mourn him with sad lament, ruminating on the silence of his clarinet.

[1]

[2]

[3] Testimony of Leonidas Valencia, published in audio in the WhatsApp group “Cuenta Chocó RVM”, 11/04/2023, 10:55 pm

[4] Ibid. Testimony of Leonidas Valencia

[5] Interview with Lascario Barboza Díaz, October 9, 2023.

[6] Idem.

[7] Testimony of Leonidas Valencia, cited above.

[8] ASOCASAN and Ministry of Culture. Carmel, cradle of ancestors and traditions. Without date. 156 pp.

