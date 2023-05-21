Required for extradition is captured in Huila

In the corregimiento San Adolfo de Acevedo Huila, the joint and inter-institutional action between the Ninth Brigade of the National Army through the Magdalena Battalion, Military Intelligence Battalion No. 5, the United States Marshall Agency, and the Force Aérea Colombiana, managed to enforce the judicial order against alias “Pipe”.

The operation was carried out in compliance with the constitutional duty and international cooperation

This is a man wanted for conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and import cocaine into the United States, hence his capture is recorded for extradition purposes.

Apparently the 40-year-old subject owns two commercial establishments in the rural area of ​​Acevedo, apparently using employees as a front for the execution of his illegal activities.

It may interest you: Woman died after suffering a traffic accident in Garzón, Huila

Alias ​​”Pipe” is required to appear on trial in the United States in the District Court for the Eastern District of Texas for conspiracy to manufacture and distribute and import cocaine into the United States, knowingly, with intent, and having reasonable cause to believe that said substance would be illegally imported into the United States.

In this case, being Colombian by birth, it will be left at the disposal of the authorities for crimes committed abroad and considered in Colombian criminal law.

We continue to comply, working to neutralize crimes that affect safety and life.