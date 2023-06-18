requirements and province. Also for hired by GPS and extraordinary encore

Full professors on a common post and without a specialization title can participate in temporary interprovincial assignments on support. Requirements.

CCNI

L’understood, signed between MIM and OO.SS. on 13 June last, extension for the academic year 2023/24 the CCNI 2019/22, with some clarifications/integrations relating to:

possibility of submitting an application by those hired by GPS first level support and extraordinary competition bis as 2022/23, who have entered into a fixed-term contract in the aforementioned school year and have passed the trial year;

elimination of the figure of the sole contact person in reference to assistance to people with severe disabilities, with the consequent possibility of benefiting from the same precedence by several assistants;

equality between spouse and part of the civil union as well as de facto cohabitant;

obligation to publish the provisional rankings relating to the operations carried out, in order to allow for any complaints.

Provisional assignments

Chi

In the light of the aforementioned agreement, they can submit an application for provisional assignment for the academic year 2023/24, resorting to the foreseen reasons, all teachers already in the role and those recruited from the extraordinary competition bis and GPS first band.

Reasons

The provisional assignment can be requested for one of the following reasons:

reunification with children or minors with a judicial order;

reunification with the spouse/part of the civil union or with the cohabitant, including relatives or in-laws, provided that the stability of the cohabitation is proven by registry certification;

serious health needs of the applicant, proven by suitable health certification;

reunification with the parent.

To these reasons, for teachers hired by GPS and extraordinary competition bis, the passing of the probationary year is added.

Province and preferences

The request assignment may be submitted for one provinceindicating in the same (instance) up to:

15 preferences for secondary school;

for secondary school; 20 preferences for kindergarten and primary school.

The 15/20 preferences can be indifferently schools, districts and/or municipalities. The only limit, as mentioned, is the numerical one.

Score

Il scorewith which the teachers who apply for provisional assignment compete, derives from the sole needs of the family. Who benefits from one of the provisions precedencemoreover, he “moves” before his colleagues, regardless of the score. If there are more teachers with precedence, they “move” in order of priority of the same (precedence). In the event of equal precedence and scores, the person with the greatest seniority prevails.

Method and timing

The requests of provisional assignment (and use) are presented from 15 June to 5 July 2023:

electronically, via online instances, by tenured teachers;

in paper form, using the MIM models and sending them to the competent ATP, according to the methods established by the Digital Administration Code (e.g. certified e-mail), by teachers employed by GPS first level and extraordinary competition bis. Here are the application templates

Available seats

The assignment can be requested:

for the place or class of title competition;

also for other classes of competition or positions of different levels of education (subject to possession of the envisaged qualification title); in the event of a request for assignment for another level of education, the interested party must have passed the trial year;

also for another type of post for which the specific qualification is held; in this regard, we specify that holders of a support post can request assignment to a common post, only if they have exceeded the five-year constraint of permanence on the support post, on special type posts or with differentiated teaching orientation.

We emphasize that the request for provisional assignment for an educational level, competition class or type of post other than that of the holder is additional to that for the teaching for which one is holder. Therefore, it is not possible to request a level of education/class of competition/type of post other than that of title, without requesting the latter.

Assignment on untitled sponsorship

As we read in article 7, paragraph 14, of the CCNI 2019/22 (and it being understood that the application can be presented in the presence of one of the above reasons):

it is possible to request a temporary assignment to an untitled support post, exclusively inter-provincial (therefore it is not possible to apply for the province of ownership);

the aforementioned application can be submitted, only on condition that the interested parties: are about to complete the support specialization courses or, alternatively, have provided at least one year of support service, even for a fixed term (a service is not required in the specific grade);

within the context of this movement, the beneficiaries of the precedences envisaged for: teachers-parents, even adoptive or entrusted, of a subject with serious disabilities (also revisable, provided that the recognition goes beyond the beginning of the school year for which it is use or provisional assignment ordered); teachers with children up to the age of 6 (children who turn six between 1 January and 31 December 2023 are taken into consideration); teachers with children up to the age of 12 (children who turn twelve between 1 January and 31 December 2023 are taken into consideration);

the assignment in question is made subordinate to the personnel provided with a specialization title and only afterwards having set aside a number of places equal to the teachers provided with a support qualification present in the GAE as well as in the rankings of the institute, including the additional brackets.

We highlight that:

the assignment in question, as we read in Annex 1 to the CCNI 2019/22 “Operational sequence: Uses, Temporary assignments and temporary seat assignments – teaching staff”is the penultimate of the envisaged movements and is marked with no. 41 “Provisional assignment of teachers from another province, without a specialization title, provided that they are about to complete the specialization course on support or, alternatively, have provided at least one year of service – even on a fixed-term basis – on a support post. The teaching staff benefiting from the priorities referred to in point IV of article 8 lett. g), l) and m) is treated with priority in the expected order.”

the request for interprovincial provisional assignment on untitled support is additional to that for the teaching in relation to which one is entitled. Therefore, it is not possible to request the aforementioned assignment, without requesting it for the class of competition/place of ownership.

Recruited by GPS and extraordinary contest bis

The above also applies to teachers hired by extraordinary competition bis and GPS support who, not yet tenured, submit the application in paper form (as illustrated above). In the models published on the dedicated page of the MIM website, in fact, there is the item to be filled in if you want and can (if you meet the required requirements) also ask for the temporary assignment on support without a specialization title , it being understood that the assignment must still be requested for the competition class/type of position held (or better still, recruitment, in the specific case).

Temporary assignments for teachers 2023: places, preferences and requirements. Ok also to hired GPS support and an extraordinary competition encore [LO SPECIALE]

Provisional assignments and uses, the official dates: teachers, educators and IRC from 15 June to 5 July 2023. ATA staff from 21 June to 7 July 2023. The text of the agreement