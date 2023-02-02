The Ministry of Transport announced this Thursday the requirements to be met by drivers wishing to enter Colombia from Venezuela and that will enter into force next February 9, after the restoration of bilateral relations at the end of August 2022.

“This Operational Plan, which begins today with a first phase of socialization with carriers and the community of the Comprehensive Border Instructions, until next February 8, will benefit international transportation and will progressively improve the conditions of other modes of transportation,” assured the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes.

This announcement comes after the normalization of the vehicular passageon January 1, through the Atanasio Girardot bridge, also known as “Tienditas”, which connects the Colombian department of Norte de Santander with the Venezuelan state of Táchira.

This binational infrastructure, inaugurated at the beginning of 2023, joins other border bridges such as Simón Bolívar and Francisco de Paula Santander, enabled for import and export processes.

However, free and unrestricted mobility from Venezuelan to Colombian territory expired on January 31 so that drivers begin to comply with the requirements set by the authorities.

“These processes will be carried out under an exhaustive evaluation of the development of the commercial operation, thinking first of the economic development of transporters and the population located on the border,” added Reyes.

Driving licenses, Compulsory Traffic Accident Insurance (SOAT) in force and the vehicle ownership document are common requirements for private vehicles, motorcycles, taxis, international cargo and passenger transport, and collective cross-border public service.

In terms of technical-mechanical and gas reviews, private cars and motorcycles will be exempt from doing it if the transit through the country is less than three months. However, they must be in “optimal mechanical and safety conditions.”

The rest of the vehicles must undergo these inspections and, in addition, they may not exceed 24 years of age, nor use tinted windows, with the exception, in the last two cases, of international passenger and cargo transport.

Likewise, private vehicles, motorcycles, collective cross-border public service and taxis must abide by the conditions of mobility restrictions in the corresponding territorial unit.

The admissible documents for immigration control are the current passport, the Venezuelan citizenship or identity card, the Special Permit to Stay (PEP) or Temporary Protection (PPT) and the Border Mobility Card (TMF).