The Medellín Mayor’s Office, through the Social Institute for Housing and Habitat of Medellín -Isvimed, has programs to improve the quality of life and meet the housing needs of the population of the District in a situation of poverty, social vulnerability and precarious habitat. with three modalities of housing subsidies and two projects.

“To reduce the housing deficit of the District we have the modalities of new housing subsidy, housing improvement and temporary lease, among other. All of these are part of the Medellín Future Development Plan”, affirmed the director of Isvimed, René Hoyos Hoyos.

The temporary rental subsidy has benefited many households in the District, including that of Mrs. Olga Lucía Chavarría and her daughter Jhosselin Tatiana Ramos Chavarría, who lost their home in a rainy season in 2022.

“I am a happy beneficiary of the Isvimed ‘temporary lease’ program. After a hailstorm, our house fell and we lost our workshop. Then we sought help from the Medellín Mayor’s Office and, thanks to the subsidy they gave us, we have a much better quality of life,” said Jhosselin Tatiana Ramos.

Additionally, Isvimed has two housing projects. One is the recognition of buildings, with which the institute processes, free of charge with the curatorship, the resolution of recognition of the building, to generate secure and legal tenure of homes. With this input, the beneficiaries must go to the notaries to make the breakdown of the construction and then register it in the Office of Public Instruments.

with the project of property titlingadvises, accompanies and facilitates the most vulnerable family groups for the Obtaining the free title of the properties where their Social Interest Housing is located, in compliance with the guidelines of the Land Management Plan. From this project, it contributes to the improvement of the quality of life of the people who have inhabited public estates for a long timewithout having the title that accredits them as owners of the lot.

Happy, because she has already received the resolution that makes her the owner of a house in the new housing project La Playita, which is being built by Isvimed, Mrs. Luz Mariela Saldarriaga pointed out: “The biggest thanks, well They allowed me to fulfill the greatest achievement of my life that I dreamed of: a little house to live in.”

To access the modalities of the subsidy for new housing and temporary lease, and the projects for the recognition of buildings and property titling offered by the Mayor’s Office of Medellín, you must meet all the requirements and pay attention to the calls that Isvimed opens.

District Subsidy for New Housing in Medellín

This consists of a state contribution that is delivered for a single time in money or in kind and represents for households a complement to access a new home.

Requirements:

Living in Medellín for six years or more without interruption. This requirement is accredited by means of the JAL or JAC certificate, lease contract certificates, out-of-court declaration of two witnesses at a notary, medical records or other documents that determine residence in Medellín for this time.

have a Immobilized family contribution for housing for the value determined in each call that is, having savings programmed for housing or immobilized severance payments for this purpose.

household income they must not exceed four (4) Current Legal Minimum Monthly Wages (SMMLV) adding all the income, both of the head of the household and of the family group.

Conformation of a home whose head of household is of legal age (18 years).

The household cannot be the owner or possessor of a house or an improvement in the country and no member of the family group You may have received a prior payment for a housing subsidy from some entity.

District Subsidy for Temporary Leasing in Medellín

This is only awarded to households that are in conditions of social and economic vulnerability due to a natural disasterdue to their location in a high-risk area or because they are intervened by public works.

Requirements:

household income they cannot exceed 2 (two) Minimum Monthly Wages Current Legal (SMMLV).

Living in Medellín for six years or more without interruption. The duly accredited displaced population does not have to demonstrate minimum residence times in Medellín or in replacement housing.

The head of household must be of legal age (18 years).

accredited as owner or possessor of the home affected by risk disaster or intervened by public works.

When it comes to population at risk, disaster and emergency, also the demolition certificate of the evacuated house must be presented within a term of no more than two months following the signing of the rental contract for the home in which the subsidy will be paid.

housing projects

Don’t Be Fooled: Housing Subsidy Fraud

Do not listen to anyone who comes to offer you housing or subsidies overnight saying that they come from the Medellín Mayor’s Office. Verify the identity of the people, ask them for their identification and if they ask you for money in exchange, be wary of them and report it to the competent authorities, since no person is authorized to receive money for these proceedings.

The entity’s service channels are as follows: Citizen helpline (604) 430 43 10; email for requests [email protected]; and WhatsApp for attention 301 211 55 03. For personalized attention, Isvimed has two offices: one, in the Megacentro shopping center, Pichincha tower, 10th floor; and another, in the velodrome, calle 47 D # 75-240.