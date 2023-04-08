Calendar spring is here and the weather forecast already promises considerable air warmth, so it can be said that the heating season is about to end for now.

During the heating season, it is common for rescuers to extinguish soot fires in the chimney or in the thermal wall, which break the heating devices and the fire from the cracks can also ignite the surroundings. Thus, every year, several hundred fires start from unmaintained heating systems. To prevent this, a chimney sweep must be called in, who cleans the fireplaces and chimneys and examines the entire system both inside and out with a critical eye, whether it has survived the winter intact or needs repair work by a potter.

Clean the chimney at least once a year

Due to the Fire Safety Act, the Rescue Board complies with the requirement that the heating systems of apartment buildings and townhouses must be cleaned once a year by a professional chimney sweep. In private houses, the chimney can also be swept by yourself, but the entire system must still be inspected by a professional chimney sweep at least once every five years. In case of more frequent use, the heating hearths must be cleaned more often. Proper maintenance is also beneficial for the heater itself, because a cleaned heater needs less heating material and gives more heat.

You can find information on the heating systems portal

From March 1, 2021, chimney sweeps will use the register of heating systems. This means that your heating system is entered in the register, where you can check the certificate issued to the heating system, which states the condition of the system. There is no longer a need to use documents on paper, and chimney sweeps no longer issue them. To read the act, you have to go to the heating systems portal of the Rescue Board at https://kuttesusteam.paasteteamt.ee/login and log in to the page. In addition to information about your heating system, you can also find here the contact details of professional chimney sweeps and potters who offer the service, as well as their work areas. So you no longer need to worry about where you can get the service provider you need. Regarding the chimney sweeps and potters found on the portal, you can be sure that there are no masters without a professional level among them.

If a person is struggling to make ends meet, you can check with the local government whether the chimney sweeping service can be subsidized, as many municipalities offer financial support for this purpose.

Order a professional chimney sweep already in the spring

People often have the idea that the chimney sweep must be called in the fall before the heating season begins. Then all the chimney sweeps are overloaded and the queues are long. In fact, chimney sweeps can do their work all year round. In the spring, it is even better if the chimney sweep inspects the entire heating system, because if a fault occurs in the system, the heating hearth can be repaired during the summer for the next heating period.

If someone has doubts about the fire safety of their home and wants advice, they should report it to the national information service number 1247. Home advice is always voluntary and there is no need to fear fines or orders – it is important that your home becomes safer.

What to do in case of a soot or pitch fire?

Call the emergency number 112.

Limit the air flow with a damper.

Remove flammable objects near the heating system.

Do not extinguish a soot fire with water.

A powder extinguisher is suitable for extinguishing through the cleaning hatch.

Call a chimney sweep before using the heating system again.

Andra Väärtmaa

Communication Manager of the Western Rescue Center