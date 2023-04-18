Rescue dogs train people search in the Vogtland

people search most effective with dogs

After just a few minutes, the rescue dog finds what he is looking for. This is no surprise for dog handler Andreas Lippert. “A more effective people search than with dogs is not feasible,” he says. “The dogs are trained to recognize the smell of living people. There are dogs that can smell over 100 meters.”

Virtually any healthy, agile, medium-sized dog is suitable for work as a rescue dog. However, the training is quite time-consuming for humans and animals. “First of all, you get the dog used to strangers. Then you show the dog that the person is not immediately visible – and so you build it up step by step so that the dog works independently,” says Lippert. “It’s just fun and then you don’t look at the clock.”

Rescue dogs need a lot Training

Training sessions of three to six hours are on the program once a week, also to get the animals used to different operational scenarios, explains dog handler Nicole Schumann. “When you’re looking for a missing person, it’s not always just there,” she says. “He can move or scream. The dog has to be prepared for that and trained to report these people and stay there.”

The rescue dog squadron of the ASB Zwickau currently has a total of ten members. On request, they help in the search for missing people throughout Saxony, says Carola Deppler. “Each of us still has a normal job because it’s a voluntary job,” she says. “What motivates you is working with the dog and at the same time for the good of the general public, because it’s always a stroke of fate when someone goes missing.” See also Multiculturalism on a bicycle - David Byrne

Rescue squadron is looking for new ones comrades-in-arms