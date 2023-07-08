Rescue helicopter landed – swimming accident at Stubenbergsee: man recovered from water

A large number of emergency services took place at Stubenbergsee on Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. According to the Red Cross, three people were involved in a swimming accident. As eyewitnesses report, the three bathers (two men and one woman) planned to swim to the opposite shore of the lake, one of the men (35) stopped halfway, according to his own statements, he had no strength left. The other two kept swimming. A woman on the stand-up paddler noticed the 35-year-old, who, according to eyewitnesses, was already bluish, and rushed to his aid. She was able to bring the man to shore and called the rescue.

The injured had to be treated by an ambulance. However, there was initially no trace of the other two, as Josef Pferschy reports, the paramedic was one of the first at the scene of the accident. “The other two could not be found at first, later it turned out that they are on the other bank. No medical care was necessary.”

Because many emergency services were on site, the accident also attracted numerous onlookers who had gathered at the lake. In addition to the emergency doctor and rescue, the fire brigade, the police, the water rescue service and a C16 rescue helicopter were also on site, which had brought the 35-year-old to the LKH Graz for examination.

