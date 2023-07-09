Home » Rescue of 75 people trapped in a cable car in Ecuador
Rescue of 75 people trapped in a cable car in Ecuador

People were rescued from several cabins that were ascending to approximately 4,000 meters above sea level, being one of the highest funicular railways in the world, the group of 75 people was rescued “alive and without injuries” after being trapped due to electrical damage that affected the operation of a tourist cable car in Quito, the capital of Ecuador,

They were trapped for about 10 hours, the city council said in a statement, without specifying whether foreigners were among those affected. He specified that “48 passengers who were in the upper parts of the system (in the terminal at about 4,000 meters above sea level) were put under good protection; then 17 people were rescued from the cabins; Finally, 10 people were mobilized when the funicular was turned on, which was paralyzed due to an electrical problem.

The emergency occurred around 4:00 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT) on Thursday and the rescue concluded early Friday morning. The authorities reported that at least 78 people were trapped inside various cabins of the cable car, which covers a 2.5 km journey and ascends from about 3,100 meters to almost 4,000 meters above sea level, being one of the highest in the world.

Mayor Pabel Muñoz anticipated that the privately owned funicular will be closed for “security”, since in March the cable car was also temporarily paralyzed due to bad weather, according to the operator, affecting users who were trapped in the tourist system.

