Rescue service in Essen needs more staff and vehicles

The rescue service in Essen has to move out more and more frequently. The number of calls has increased by 40 percent – also because of the many trivial calls.

Essen’s head of public order, Christian Kromberg, sounds the alarm: Without additional emergency services and more vehicles, the rescue service could be even more overwhelmed in the future. “We work, but only with groans and creaks,” he said when presenting the revised rescue service requirement plan for 2023. The top official warns urgently against pushing the rescue service into the role of “fill-in”. “The excessive demands get on the bones of the colleagues.”

The numbers speak for themselves: Over the course of ten years (2011 to 2021), the number of rescue operations for fire brigades and emergency services (DRK, Johanniter accident assistance, Malteser, Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund) increased by 40 percent – ​​and the trend is rising. In absolute figures: In 2021 there were more than 163,000 missions, of which almost 80,000 were emergency rescue missions and a good 83,000 were ambulances. In 2022 there were already 164,234 missions.

At the scene of an emergency in eight minutes – that only works in half of the rescue operations

The consequences of this development: The high self-commitment to be on the spot no later than eight minutes after receiving the 112 emergency call is no longer achieved. Around 50 percent of the missions are the rescuers within eight minutes at the scene, in 90 percent of the cases it takes eleven minutes at the most. These are “good numbers” for the head of the regulatory department. “But we want to reach the eight-minute target again.”

There are good reasons for the strong increase in the number of deployments. On the one hand, there is the aging of society: people who are 90 are statistically more dependent on an ambulance than a 40-year-old. Far more dramatic is the annoying increase trivial calls to the fire brigade emergency number. Last year, the deputy fire department chief Jörg Wackerhahn spoke plainly: “The increasing fully comprehensive mentality of the people annoys the colleagues beyond measure.”





In addition, there is an increasing disorientation among patients: by no means everyone can find their way around the complex emergency system and, for example, do not know the difference between the medical on-call service with the nationwide hotline 116 117 and the fire brigade emergency call 112. A typical example: someone complains of back pain and has an MRI appointment in three weeks. Although not necessary, he alerted 112.





The city expects noticeable relief from the introduction of the tele-emergency doctor

It is often sufficient to consult the family doctor or to look at the home pharmacy. A blatant example from Essen: 112 is called for a 15-year-old. When the rescue workers arrive, they immediately see that it is a relative harmless abrasion on the finger acts. They stick a band-aid on his wound and move away.

Based on the 2021 deployment figures, there are concrete consequences for the experts: The number of rescue vehicles (RTW) must be increased from 27 to 40 and the number of ambulances from 45 to 55. In purely mathematical terms, this results in an additional requirement of 150 paramedics. The head of the regulatory department has already announced that he intends to invest more in the training of future paramedics.

There is no rescue station in the Angry Ant area: property is being sought

The possibility of introducing a children’s emergency doctor vehicle is also being examined. The country and the cities are also hoping for noticeable relief from the so-called tele-emergency doctor system. A supporting association from the cities of Essen, Mülheim and Oberhausen is in preparation. From the control center, the tele-emergency doctor gives the paramedics on site clear instructions for the medical first aid of patients in the RTW via screen.

The number of fire and rescue stations in the city area will increase from the current 17 to 20. In addition, an additional rescue station is needed in the Angry Ant area, which is to serve the Heisingen and Steele districts. “We are still looking for a suitable plot of land,” says Christian Kromberg.

