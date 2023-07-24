Home » Rescue vehicles of the Linz Samaritan Association are among the most modern in Europe
Rescue vehicles of the Linz Samaritan Association are among the most modern in Europe

With the tongue-in-cheek social media video, the Samariterbund Linz wants to draw attention to the three new large-capacity rescue vehicles that have been added to the fleet since the beginning of July. The main actor and producer is Walter Barth, who, as Head of Technology, is largely responsible for the development of the vehicles, which are among the most modern in Europe. After all, that took two years – on the one hand because of supply chain problems, on the other hand the employees were allowed to come up with their ideas

