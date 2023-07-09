Home » Rescued a French boy who fell into a volcanic crater in the Galapagos –
Photo: Galapagos National Park

An 8-year-old French boy was rescued this Friday by firefighters after falling into a volcanic crater in the Galapagos Islands (Ecuador) some 100 meters deep, the Galapagos National Park reported in a statement.

The event occurred in one of the two craters that make up the Los Gemelos complex, one of the tourist attractions on the island of Santa Cruz, the most populated in the Ecuadorian archipelago, located in the center of the island area.

The child, who according to EFE was able to learn from sources close to the rescue, has head trauma and facial injuries, is currently “under observation”, after being transferred to the Republic of Ecuador Hospital, in Puerto Ayora, the urban center of Santa Cross.

“The details of the fall are still unknown, but fortunately the rapid intervention of rescuers, trained for these emergencies, managed to get it out of the bottom of the crater, more than 100 meters away,” explained the Galapagos National Park.

Firefighters, police officers, National Park rangers, personnel from the Ministry of Public Health and other volunteers participated in the rescue operation.

It is the second unusual emergency that has arisen this week in the Galapagos, after a Mexican tourist with US nationality was bitten by a shark while snorkeling around Mosquera islet on Tuesday.

Located about a thousand kilometers to the west of the continental coasts of Ecuador, the Galapagos were declared in 1978 as a natural heritage of humanity and is the second largest marine reserve on the planet, considered one of the best preserved globally, while at the same time Ecuador’s main tourist attraction. EFE

