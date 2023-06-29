rescued by the ambulance with only volunteers, then Pegasus has to intervene [notiziediprato.it]

29.06.2023 h 19:57 comments

Illness at home in Vaiano: rescue from the ambulance with only volunteers, then Pegasus has to intervene

The man went into cardiac arrest on the way to Boxing Day and the station preferred to “change plans” by sending the helicopter that brought the 64-year-old to Careggi with the automatic massager

A shadow extends again over the cuts in service 118. It is the one that rescued a 64-year-old from Vaiano who, around 1 pm today, June 29, suffered an illness in his home in via Mazzini. He phoned a relative who lives elsewhere for help. Relative that he managed to contact the 118 of Florence-Prato. It was 1.25pm. In the absence of other vehicles nearby, a Red Cross ambulance with only volunteers from Prato north started in red code. Once the patient was taken from Vaiano, she left for Santo Stefano but having almost reached the border with Prato, in the locality of La Cartaia, she had to stop because the 64-year-old went into cardiac arrest and it was therefore necessary to start the first resuscitation maneuvers . The 118 then sent off the Pegaso ambulance which arrived 9 minutes later at the Briglia sports field, thus forcing the rescuers to go back in part for the delivery. In the meantime, the medicalized ambulance from Vernio has also arrived. The 64-year-old was attached to Lucas, the automatic masseur necessary to keep from losing his heartbeat on the way from Vaiano to the Florentine Careggi polyclinic where he was accompanied. It is in desperate condition. An episode that raises more than one perplexity about the adequacy of the rescue system. Leaving a vehicle of volunteers and moreover from Prato, highlights the weight of the cut of the 12h daytime medical station from Vaiano not replaced by a nursing. Or rather, after numerous protests, the presence of a nurse was granted but only on weekends. The other question we ask ASL Toscana centro is why it was decided to stop the rush to the nearest hospital, i.e. Santo Stefano, to have Pegaso intervene, thus extending the times. And this in the face of a time-dependent pathology where even an extra minute can make a difference.

The mayor Primo Bosi, particularly critical of the ASL and the Region on this new organization of the service, is making the necessary investigations into the episode.

(e.b.)

Date of the news:

29.06.2023 h 19:57

comments powered by

Type at least 3 characters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

