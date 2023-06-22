Rescuers control fires – Lääne Elu

You must not make a fire in the forest. Photo: Urmas Lauri

From today to Sunday, the rescuers will conduct bonfire patrols in the Western region, the aim of which is to raise people’s awareness and advise them on how to safely make a bonfire and grill in order to avoid possible accidents.

According to the weather service’s fire risk map, there is still an extremely high fire risk in Estonia. Therefore, during the Midsummer holidays, fire-hazardous time also applies, which means that it is forbidden to make fires, grill and smoke in areas with forest and other vegetation and peat soil. Midsummer bonfires organized by communities and municipalities can take place, i.e. you can make a bonfire in your own yard. Bonfire should only be done with extreme caution.

The fire must be made as far as possible from combustible materials, e.g. buildings and forest. The place where you can make a fire must be well maintained, i.e. the grass must be mowed. The campfire must be surrounded by a mound of earth or stones, and the area around the campfire must be cleared of debris. Fire may only be made in windless or calm weather. Also watch the direction of the wind so that sparks do not fall on the building or vegetation. The soil around the fire could be moistened so that the fire does not spread further along the dried grass. First fire extinguishers must be ready by the fire, and at the end of the party you must make sure that the fire has gone out and there are no glowing coals. The fire must not be left unattended for even a moment, because even a few seconds are enough for an accident. The rescue board recommends choosing a campfire watcher who will watch the campfire from lighting until it goes out, so that it is safe to make a campfire.

In addition to fire patrols, lifeguards actively check the swimming areas in use to prevent water accidents.