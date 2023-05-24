Rescuers found new traces of children lost in the Guaviare jungle

In the last few hours, rescuers found new elements in the Guaviare jungle that could bring them closer to the whereabouts of the indigenous children lost for 23 days, after the accident of the Cessna 206 plane of the Avianline Charter’s company.

According to the Military Forces, just 500 meters from the area where the incident occurred, a diaper, a green towel, tennis shoes and the lid of a pink bottle were found, which generated hope among the rescuers and the Nukak indigenous people. , who have intensified the search tasks in order to locate the children.

The first discovery was made 560 meters west of the accident site, where a Nukak woman discovered a pair of tennis shoes, a used diaper, and a green towel, possibly belonging to a child under the age of four. The second trail was located by a Special Forces commando, who found another diaper, a pink lid from a bottle and a black frame from a cell phone, 428 meters northwest of the point where the single-engine HK2803 crashed.

According to the authorities, the state of these elements suggests that the children were there between approximately May 3 and 8, which allows us to deduce that there is a possibility that the minors survived the accident and possibly did not suffer serious injuries, since they were not They found traces of blood.

With these findings, two special operations planning teams conduct analyzes to determine the possible trajectory the children would have followed; likewise, they confirmed that the search efforts are on the right path, for which the work has been intensified.

It should be noted that the last trace was found on May 18, near a small stream six kilometers from the accident site. Until the

So far, more than 350 people, including State institutions, the civilian population, and indigenous and peasant communities, continue to work tirelessly, using all technological capabilities and knowledge to find Lesly Mucutuy, 13 years old, Soleiny Mucutuy, 9 years old, Tien Noriel Ronoque Mucutuy, 4 years old, and Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy, 11 months, who belong to the Huitoto indigenous community.

Meanwhile, General Pedro Sánchez, stated that they keep the faith intact: “If something is clear to us as special operations, it is that, if we are assigned a mission, it is to fulfill it, no matter how difficult or impossible it may seem. I don’t know when this operation will end, when we find them, or when the logic of our tactics, techniques and procedures indicate otherwise.”

On the other hand, María Fátima Valencia, the maternal grandmother of the four children, revealed that a shaman gave her details of the situation of her grandchildren.

“He told me that the indigenous people have them surrounded, that the children are alive and they are going to find them. Two children have wounds, but the oldest one takes care of them, she cleans them with anything”, added the grandmother, who is in Villavicencio awaiting the return of her grandchildren.

Likewise, María Fátima Valencia admitted her concern, since they have not delivered the body of her daughter, Magdalena Mucutuy, who died in the incident.

“I’m worried. My daughter’s body has not been delivered to me and those children have not been found. Oh no. It’s already 24 days since the first of May. He (corpse) is being accommodated. They deliver it to me in San José and I take it to Araracuara, and from Araracuara to my community.” Valencia explained.