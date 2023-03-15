Artificial or synthetic meat is a relatively new product and research is still being done on its nutritional value.

However, meat has a contribution high protein and high quality for our diet, which shares it with fish, eggs and dairy products.

Also, the right mix of vegetarian foodlike legumes and cereals, also provides a high quantity and quality of protein.

Although some experts are convinced that lab-grown meat may be a sustainable option and ethics, others argue that there are still risks and challenges to be resolved.

Artificial or synthetic meat is a type of meat that is produced in laboratories from stem cells extracted from animal muscles, as well as other tissues.

It is also known as cultured or in vitro meat. artificial meat It is made without the need to sacrifice animals and it can be an alternative source of protein to feed the world.

How is it produced?

A sample of the pig tissue may also be taken to isolate stem cells and grow new ones.

The process involves taking muscle cells and apply a protein that helps those cells grow to form large portions of meat.

After obtaining the first stem cells no more animals are needed.

The process

To produce artificial or synthetic meat, in the first place, a biopsy is performed (under anesthesia) from the animal’s gluteal tissue, from which muscle cells are extracted.

Then, the extracted muscle cells are fed and grown in a laboratory (with nutrients and growth factors) using a bioreactor.

The production of artificial meat is done by the controlled multiplication of muscle cells from stem cells.

The muscle cells extracted from the animal are grown in a laboratory using a bioreactor and nutrients such as fetal bovine serum, amino acids, vitamins and minerals.

Cells are placed in a culture medium along with other elements and nutrients so they can multiply.

The culture medium should be a well-balanced mix of nutrients so that cells can grow and develop properly.

This note was made with the help of artificial intelligence.

