Research project “Alfried Krupp and National Socialism” – Ruhrgebiet – News

Alfried Krupp – this name has a ring in the Ruhr area. Hospitals and the foundation of the same name are named after him. Before he died in 1967, the last personal owner of the Krupp company had decreed that his entire fortune should be transferred to a foundation. To this day it is the largest shareholder in the ThyssenKrupp Group and extensively promotes culture and science.

With the project “Alfried Krupp and National Socialism”, the foundation decided some time ago to investigate the thinking of its founder more intensively: What was the relationship between Alfried Krupp and National Socialism?

Was the Essen steel entrepreneur and arms producer “only” a beneficiary of the regime? Or did he act out of ideological conviction? In order to clarify this, a team led by the renowned Marburg historian Eckart Conze has now identified extensive new sources and has also researched more deeply on a random basis.

New questions raised

The first results now raise new questions about Alfried Krupp and his attitude towards National Socialism. Why did the son of Bertha and Gustav Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach, who was born in 1907, join the SS as a supporting member in 1931.

“You meet an Alfried Krupp whose proximity to National Socialism is clearly recognizable. And very early on.” Eckart Conze, historian

In 1938, also under pressure from Hitler, he became a member of the NSDAP. In 1943 he follows his father as the sole owner of the company.

“You meet an Alfried Krupp who is personally involved, who has knowledge, who has information – for example with a view to forced labour. An Alfried Krupp whose proximity to National Socialism is clearly recognizable. And very early on,” says researcher Eckart Conce.

Important topic: forced labour

The Krupp Group employed tens of thousands of forced laborers during the Second World War. Could Alfried Krupp have opposed this and would he have wanted it at all?

In 1948, as part of the Nuremberg war crimes trials, Krupp was sentenced to twelve years in prison for exploiting forced labourers, and pardoned three years later. In prison he got to know German war criminals, some of whom he also supported financially in the following years.

“How does one end up helping fellow prisoners and criminals after the war?” Asks Volker Troche, chairman of the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach Foundation. This question also needs to be researched more intensively.

But historian Conze can already say that he has so far found no evidence of critical self-reflection on the part of Alfried Krupp in relation to his behavior during the National Socialist era: “More likely attempts at a defiant defense against guilt, a refusal to blame – as they did for many NS -Charged after 1945 is characteristic”.

Krupp Foundation invests in further research

The Krupp Foundation intends to conduct further intensive research on its founder over the next two years. She wants to invest another 150,000 euros for this.

In the end, there could be a painful result: Namely, that there is a brown shadow on the well-appreciated Alfried Krupp that is larger than previously thought.

