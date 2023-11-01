Research Reveals High Levels of Debt Among Adults Over 50: Job Loss, Health Problems, and Inflation to Blame

Job loss, health problems, and the rise in inflation have contributed to high levels of debt among adults over 50 years of age, according to a new study conducted by the American Association of People Recalls (AARP) in the United States, including Puerto Rico. The research revealed that two out of every three Latinos over the age of 50 have some form of debt, with 25% of them facing serious debt problems.

Gil Cabrera, spokesperson for AARP, expressed concern about the situation, stating that there is no reason to believe that this trend will not continue or worsen. He noted that as individuals continue to accumulate debt, they are resorting to borrowing or using credit cards with high interest rates, further exacerbating their financial burdens.

Credit card debt was found to be the most common type of debt among adults aged 50 and older. Nearly six in ten (59%) of those with debt need to make credit card payments each month. Additionally, approximately half (46%) of those who consider their total debt a major problem owe $10,000 or more in credit card debt. The research also revealed that one in three adults in this age group have car debt, and the same number have mortgage debt.

Cabrera emphasized that while a certain level of debt is not necessarily negative, it becomes problematic when it surpasses 50% of an individual’s earnings. This leaves little or no room for savings, making it difficult for them to prepare for retirement.

Although the study did not provide specific details about the debt problem in Puerto Rico, a recent investigation by the Observatory of Society, Governance and Public Policies of the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico portrayed a dire situation of economic insecurity among retirees on the island. A staggering 73% of respondents stated that they had resorted to buying cheaper foods to stretch their finances, and 53% claimed that high healthcare costs were affecting their quality of life. One-third of participants admitted to having no savings, and although 66% reported having saved money, they believed it would not be enough to sustain them for more than a year. Additionally, almost half (47%) of retirees contemplated returning to work for better financial stability.

According to AARP research, individuals earning less than $40,000 are more than twice as likely to consider their debt a major problem compared to those with incomes of $75,000 or more. Women, as well as black and Hispanic adults, indicated a greater concern about their debt. Those who view their debt as a major problem spend an average of 53% of their monthly income on debt payments, while those who do not perceive their debt as a problem spend only 27% of their monthly income on debt payments.

The research also found that 84% of adults aged 50 and older with debt believed it was necessary for some people to take on debt to make ends meet, and 74% considered it the only way to achieve their life goals. Three out of four respondents did not believe that debt harms long-term financial security.

The survey aimed to determine the causes of debt among seniors, revealing that housing costs were the leading factor for both homeowners and renters. Other common reasons included vehicle expenses, daily living costs, and loss of employment due to disability or illness. Those who considered their debt level a major problem were more likely to attribute their debt to everyday expenses and unexpected crises, such as job loss, health problems, high medical expenses, and the death of a spouse or family member. Caregiving responsibilities and financial fraud were also mentioned as contributing factors.

The report highlighted the negative impact of debt on the lives of older adults. In the past 12 months, 40% of respondents had to cut down on extra expenses due to their debt, 30% took fewer vacations, 27% reduced basic expenses, and 26% saved less for retirement. A staggering 68% of adults aged 50 and older with debt stated that their debt had hindered their ability to save for retirement. Among those who considered their debt a major problem, only 22% were confident they would have enough money for retirement. Conversely, 85% of those who did not perceive their debt as a problem believed they would be financially secure in their retirement. For many, an unexpected expense of $2,000 would expose the fragility of their financial situation. Only 17% of those who considered their debt a major problem said they could cover such an expense without taking out a loan, selling something, or depleting their savings.

The study revealed that eight in ten people with debt attempted to reduce their debt level in the past 12 months. However, only a few individuals created a plan or sought information to manage their debt. Around 69% of respondents did not seek information to manage their debt, possibly due to discomfort or lack of knowledge about available resources.

Gil Cabrera stressed that financial discipline at home is the main alternative to address the problem of debt among older adults. He suggested making an effort to save and pay more than the minimum on credit cards to reduce long-term obligations. Utilizing online tools such as the AARP Money Map can help consumers plan their spending, establish a debt repayment plan, and create a budget.

The study sheds light on the pressing issue of high levels of debt among adults over 50 years of age. It highlights the need for better financial education and resources to help individuals manage and reduce debt, allowing them to secure their financial future and enjoy a comfortable retirement.

Share this: Facebook

X

