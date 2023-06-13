Research seeks to conserve frogs from Supatá

The Biology of Tropical Organisms (Biotun) research group of the Department of Biology of the National University of Colombia has outlined a challenge to prevent the extinction of the frogs in the municipality of Supatá, in Cundinamarca.

These amphibians face the loss of forests and the plants they use to raise their tadpoles.

The frog, also known as Andinobates supata, less than two centimeters long, leaves its tadpoles in bromeliads, plants whose leaves hold water and serve as its habitat.

However, today there is no protection or conservation measures for this species, which faces livestock in the area.

no incentives

Since it was discovered in 2008, it has only been recorded in Supatá, but the area where the species is distributed is within private properties dedicated to the production of grass for dairy and beef cattle.

Territorial entities do not have incentives to help mitigate the risk that the forests where the golden frog lives will disappear.

The community of the municipality is interested in the conservation of the species, but does not have the tools to do so.

For the last six years, Nacional researchers have sought to understand which resources are limiting for the reproduction of the species and thus contribute to its conservation.

The study

María Daniela Guevara, a member of Biotun and a native of Supatá, who has been in charge of the research with these little frogs, says that “the area we studied is located near pastures, so the cows are next to the frogs laying endangered forest patches where amphibians inhabit, reproduce and leave their tadpoles”.

It is difficult to inspect the plants on which they leave their tadpoles, since bromeliads can be in trees up to ten meters high; however, during the three months of field work they were lucky enough to find a fallen tree that harbored five bromeliads, and in them the reana.

The researcher explains that “we analyzed plots of one hundred square meters each in search of bromeliads and golden frogs. These plants are very important to them, as they are rosettes (in the form of rosettes) that hold water in their bracts, forming a kind of pool, and that is where the small tadpoles are sheltered”.

The males of the species sing to attract females, which also helped the group find the places with the largest populations.

According to the future biologist, “they defend their territories from the intrusion of other males of the same species; They are also very faithful to those territories and remain there for a long time.”

A grant for conservation

After finding the relationship between frogs and bromeliads, the group wants the next phase of the project to be mapping the spatial distribution of frogs in the area, as well as doing a taxonomic characterization of other types of plants that have not been so studied and where they could also be putting their tadpoles.

For this, the future biologist obtained a research grant from the Ignacio Gómez-Montes Fund of the Selva Association, which seeks not only to characterize, but also to carry out a project with the Supatá community, through which tools are provided that help the conservation of the species.

In addition, the group wants to design a children’s book of illustrations so that the entire population of Supatá can easily understand what happens with these tiny animals, which thanks to these initiatives can be made visible.

