You have to look very closely to spot the small seismometer and the data recorder. Because the valuable devices are hidden under leaves and branches so that they cannot be stolen so easily – somewhere on a slope in Müsch, in the Ahr Valley. The actual sensor is buried in the ground. Rainer Bell, geographer from the University of Bonn, and his colleague Michael Dietze from Göttingen want to find out whether all the devices are working properly.

Sensors detect vibrations

A total of three of these sensors are distributed and installed on the slope. “They measure the vibrations in the slope” explains Rainer Bell. “This applies above all to movements in the earth. However, the sensors are so sensitive that they even detect pedestrians, cyclists or cars driving across the street on the other side of the river.” He sees the rashes directly on the laptop.

Sensors also in NRW

Sensors are distributed along the upper Ahr – in the Rhineland-Palatinate part, but also where the Ahr rises, for example near Blankenheim in North Rhine-Westphalia. Geographer Michael Dietze from the University of Göttingen explains how the sensors should warn of future floods: “It’s not just a landslide or a car that triggers the sensors. Even the water that flows through the Ahr already generates small vibrations. And these vibrations become stronger the more water flows or when the current is so strong that it washes rocks with it, for example.”

network of sensors

The idea of ​​the scientists: an approaching flood can be measured with a network of sensors. With such a system, a lot of important information could be passed on to possible decision-makers in real time, says Dietze. However, the research is still in its infancy. For example, the data cannot yet be read remotely because there is a lack of money.

In order to change that, the researchers have written applications to get money for their research. And they are looking for employees who can evaluate the results. The goal: the Ahr valley should be equipped with many sensors in order to be able to contribute to warning the population in the event of an imminent flood.

The reports on this topic WDR Local time from Bonn on March 30, 2023.